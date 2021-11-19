Harry Potter: Wizards Unite – Constance's Lament Part One Review

Now that the Constance's Lament Brilliant Event Part One has wrapped up, we are in the final stages of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite as both a narrative and a playable game. Niantic will remove it from the app store in December 2021 and fully kill it by the end of January 2022. Let's see if the game is honoring its dedicated fans in its final months.

What worked in this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event

Narrative: Simply put, the narrative in this Brilliant Event is the strongest we've seen in the game, full stop. The storyline has been the best aspect of the game for a long time which makes Brilliant Events stand out from the frankly uninteresting other styles of events (Community Days in particularly) happening in the game. This time, we start from quite a juicy story beat. Constance, co-worker of Harry and Hermione and the player's longtime companion, has been detained. Hermione has caught her red-handed — she is working with the Unforgivable. This time around, we hear Constance's plea: she admits to what she is being accused of but begins to explain herself, suggesting that there is nuance to what she's doing. We're getting incredible depth for what many people write off as a puzzle game, which underlines, for me, how sad I am to see it go… but also how happy I am that we're seeing the narrative wrap up.

Playability: The last Brilliant Event's Assignments were disastrous. They tasked the player with completing a week's worth of tasks in four days. This time around, the tasks were much more doable.

What didn't work in this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event

Playing from home: Simply put, Tonic for Trace Detection sucks. The variety of Tonic spawns is embarrassingly low, making the game's Special Assignments only truly playable when one ventures out. I'm fine with that, but… what is the point of Tonic if it works so poorly?

Overall

With the strongest narrative and gameplay in recent memory, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is going out with a bang.