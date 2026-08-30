Posted in: Games, Harvest Moon, Natsume, Video Games | Tagged: Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea

Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea Collector's Edition Announced

Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea is getting a new Collector’s Edition, set to be released on October 15 with the game's launch.

Article Summary Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea Collector’s Edition launches October 15 with the game and a physical copy for your platform.

This Harvest Moon bundle includes a Lupo plushie, journal, themed calendar, stickers, flowerpot, and wildflower seeds.

Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea blends farming, romance, and adventure across Teradea’s open world, caves, and islands.

Animal companions, campsites, climbing, and Power Statue challenges add exploration depth to Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea.

Natsume revealed the special Collector's Edition for Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea, giving players a number of cool additions for those who wish to go the extra mile. Included in the set comes a special plushie, a journal, a hand-painted wolf-shaped flowerpot, polus seeds for flowers to grow in it, a themed calendar and stickers, and the game itself in a physical form for whatever platform you choose. We have the finer details below as the Collector's Edition box drops on the same date as the game, October 15.

Special Collector's Edition Box

A beautifully designed collector's box that brings the warmth and charm of Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea to your shelf and keeps all your treasures together.

Journal: A charming journal for jotting down plans, favorite memories, farm-day dreams, or your next great adventure.

A charming journal for jotting down plans, favorite memories, farm-day dreams, or your next great adventure. Hand-Painted Lupo Wolf-Shaped Flowerpot: Bring a little piece of Teradea home with an adorable hand-painted flowerpot inspired by Lupo – perfect for growing something special.

Bring a little piece of Teradea home with an adorable hand-painted flowerpot inspired by Lupo – perfect for growing something special. Wildflower Seed Packet: Plant a little bit of Harvest Moon magic in the real world with a packet of wildflower seeds ready to grow and bloom.

Plant a little bit of Harvest Moon magic in the real world with a packet of wildflower seeds ready to grow and bloom. Lupo Wolf Plushie: Your very own cuddly Lupo companion – ready to keep you company through every season, on the farm or off.

Your very own cuddly Lupo companion – ready to keep you company through every season, on the farm or off. Themed Calendar: Celebrate a year of changing seasons with a collectible calendar featuring artwork inspired by the colorful world of Echoes of Teradea.

Celebrate a year of changing seasons with a collectible calendar featuring artwork inspired by the colorful world of Echoes of Teradea. Themed Stickers: A little extra Harvest Moon charm to stick wherever your adventures take you.

About Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea

Embark on an unforgettable journey in the enchanting world of Teradea, where peaceful farm life meets thrilling adventure! Raised in the quiet comfort of Bloomfield Village, your life is about to change forever. A mysterious mist creeps from the Forest of Echoes, wild beasts roam under the cover of night, and strange disasters threaten villages across the land.

Explore a vast, living landscape filled with hidden caves, remote islands, and lively towns. Build your farm, forge friendships, and even find love as you shape your destiny in Teradea. Travel alongside your animals – each with special abilities that help you leap across terrain, break through obstacles, and uncover valuable treasures. Along the way, you'll meet unforgettable allies like the Harvest Goddess and ingenious inventor Doc Jr., befriend powerful Guardian Spirits, and take on the mysteries behind earthquakes, violent storms, and a looming darkness that threatens everything you know.

Massive Open World Exploration – Teradea is a sprawling world packed with diverse regions—from peaceful villages to lush wilderness. Explore maze-like caves filled with ore and gems, uncover nautical charts to reach remote islands, and discover rare collectibles and animals not found anywhere else.

Teradea is a sprawling world packed with diverse regions—from peaceful villages to lush wilderness. Explore maze-like caves filled with ore and gems, uncover nautical charts to reach remote islands, and discover rare collectibles and animals not found anywhere else. Romance & Relationships – Meet and build relationships with 10 unique characters—5 bachelors and 5 bachelorettes. Form deep bonds, experience heartwarming events, and choose your perfect partner to build a life together.

Meet and build relationships with 10 unique characters—5 bachelors and 5 bachelorettes. Form deep bonds, experience heartwarming events, and choose your perfect partner to build a life together. Animal Companion System – Travel with a variety of animals, each offering unique abilities that go beyond simple companionship. Use them to reach hidden areas, destroy obstacles like rocks and fallen trees, and uncover secrets scattered across Teradea. Your companions are essential for both exploration and adventure!

Travel with a variety of animals, each offering unique abilities that go beyond simple companionship. Use them to reach hidden areas, destroy obstacles like rocks and fallen trees, and uncover secrets scattered across Teradea. Your companions are essential for both exploration and adventure! Campsites & Travel System – The world is too large to explore in a single day! Set up at campsites to rest, recover stamina, and cook meals by the fire. Meet traveling merchants who offer exclusive items you won't find anywhere else.

The world is too large to explore in a single day! Set up at campsites to rest, recover stamina, and cook meals by the fire. Meet traveling merchants who offer exclusive items you won't find anywhere else. Expanded Player Movement – Jump, climb ladders, and scale vines to reach previously inaccessible areas. Combine your movement skills with your animal companions to fully explore every corner of the world.

Jump, climb ladders, and scale vines to reach previously inaccessible areas. Combine your movement skills with your animal companions to fully explore every corner of the world. Power Statue Mini-Challenges – Discover glowing Power Statues hidden throughout the world, each offering quick challenges or puzzles. Free dormant Power Wisps to earn Power Wisp Fruits, then trade them at the Forest Goddess Statue to boost stamina and unlock useful abilities.

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