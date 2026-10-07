Posted in: Games, Harvest Moon, Natsume, Video Games | Tagged: Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea

Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea Releases Official Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea, as the game will arrive on PC and all three consoles on October 15

Article Summary Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea gets its official launch trailer ahead of the October 15 release on PC and consoles.

Explore Teradea’s villages, uncover storms and earthquakes, and face the mist spreading from the Forest of Echoes.

Farm crops, raise animals, build friendships, and help Guardian Spirits restore the land as seasons reveal the truth.

Harvest Moon adds 10 romance options, exploration upgrades, animal companions, island treasure hunts, and wild threats.

Natsume Inc. has released one more trailer for Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea this week, as we have the game's official launch trailer. As it is with many launch trailers, this is basically a final sizzle reel to show off the game and get you excited about checking it out. Enjoy the trailer above as the game arrives onb PC and all three major consoles on October 15.

Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea

The mist of the Forest of Echoes now covers the land of Teradea, and outside of Bloomfield Village, where you were raised, wild wolves appear at night. There are even rumors of a large guardian wolf that rules them all…but you and your best friend are about to change that! Throwing caution to the wind, you'll set out on a mission to tame those wolves and end up unlocking a journey far greater than you imagined. Help the Guardian Spirits to revive and revitalize Teradea! Visit the port village of Tidewind to uncover what's causing the storms there. Trek to the mining village of Quarrytop to get to the bottom of the mystery of the earthquakes that are happening. Then, stay in the once-thriving town and cultural center of Maplehill to revive its fading light and community.

Between your travels, tend your farm, raise animals, harvest crops, and build a life for yourself. Guided by the Harvest Goddess and aided by the friends you'll make in each of the villages, you'll find new ways to grow, explore, and lend a hand wherever it's needed. As friendships deepen and the seasons pass, the truth behind the mist will slowly come into focus. With the support of those you've helped — and those who stand beside you — you may discover a way to lift the veil from the Forest of Echoes and let Teradea flourish once more!

Ten New Love Interests : Woo five all-new bachelors and five all-new bachelorettes! Marry whoever your heart desires!

: Woo five all-new bachelors and five all-new bachelorettes! Marry whoever your heart desires! New Exploration Abilities: Jump to hidden locations and climb ladders and vines to reach new heights and gather resources.

Jump to hidden locations and climb ladders and vines to reach new heights and gather resources. Animal Companion System: Bring your pets and animals on the road to adventure together! Each animal companion and mount has special abilities to help you explore uncharted territory.

Bring your pets and animals on the road to adventure together! Each animal companion and mount has special abilities to help you explore uncharted territory. Untamed Wilderness : Evade and escape wild animals like wolves, bears, and tigers! Keep your wits about you and don't let yourself get caught, or you'll lose items you've collected and end up back at your farm!

: Evade and escape wild animals like wolves, bears, and tigers! Keep your wits about you and don't let yourself get caught, or you'll lose items you've collected and end up back at your farm! Island Life: Obtain nautical charts to locate remote islands to treasure hunt and befriend rare animals that you won't find on the mainland.

Obtain nautical charts to locate remote islands to treasure hunt and befriend rare animals that you won't find on the mainland. Make Everyone Happilia: Help villagers and contribute to the development of Teradea to gain Happilia!

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