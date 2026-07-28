Posted in: Games, Harvest Moon, Natsume, Video Games | Tagged: Harvest Moon: Skytree Valley, Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley

Harvest Moon Releases The Lost Valley & Skytree Village On Mobile

Natsume has released Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley as well as Harvest Moon: Skytree Village for mobile devices this week.

Article Summary Natsume brings Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley and Harvest Moon: Skytree Village to iOS and Android for $10 each.

Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley tasks players with restoring all four seasons through farming, friendships, and marriage.

Harvest Moon: Skytree Village has you revive seven Skytrees, reshape the land, fish, farm, and rebuild the village.

Both Harvest Moon mobile releases include DLC, adding extra outfits, crops, building sets, and new characters.

Natsume revealed that two Harvest Moon games have officially been released onto mobile devices, as players can now dive into Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley and Harvest Moon: Skytree Village. Both games were released for the Nintendo Switch last year, and this is basically the same titles condensed down with different controls, offering up the same experiences and stories you would expect on consoles. We have more details on them below as they're both going for $10 each on iOS and Android.

Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley

Hiking your way through the mountains one day, you're caught in an unexpected snowstorm and barely find shelter with the help of a faint voice. When you awaken, you find and help a kindly Harvest Sprite buried under the snow, who tells you all of the seasons in the valley have vanished except for winter. To return all four seasons to the valley, you'll need the help of the villagers, the Harvest Sprites, the Harvest Goddess, and even the King of the Underworld!

Plant crops

Raise animals, such as cows, chickens, and sheep

Customize the land

Unlock the full potential of all seven Harvest Sprites, the Harvest Goddess, and the Harvest God

Foster relationships with locals

Woo a future spouse, marry, and have a child

DLC includes additional outfits, building sets, crops, and characters.

Harvest Moon: Skytree Valley

Times have changed in the land known as the Oasis of the Harvest Goddess. Many people used to live in Skytree Village, and the land was lush and green. However, the power of the Harvest Goddess gradually began to wane, and the land became parched and dry. It's up to you to revive the seven Skytrees in order to give the Harvest Goddess her power back, and, in turn, bring life back to this desolate land!

Play as a boy or a girl, woo bachelors and bachelorettes, and start a family!

Completely new story with tons of interesting new characters!

Terraform your land any way you like!

New crops and flowers to discover!

New fishing mechanics: expand waterways and catch rarer fish!

A full town with many residents, each with their own personalities and quirks!

DLC includes cosmetic items and two additional characters.

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