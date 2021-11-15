Hasbro & Avalon Hill Are Relaunching The Classic Game HeroQuest

Hasbro and Avalon Hill revealed more images and information on the re-release of the classic massive board game HeroQuest. For those who are too young to remember this one, this used to be the end-all-be-all of fantasy board games for kids growing up as it was an entire adventure in a box with a ton of figures, props, dice, an ever-changing board, and a chance to have several different adventures with no two being alike. But it was a pricy little sucker and throughout my entire life, I only knew one person who owned it. Recently the two companies launched the HeroQuest HasLab project to relaunch the original title from 1989, and after raising over $4M, we're now seeing it come to life. The company showed more of it off during Hasbro Pulse, which is where we got the videos you see below, along with the release information. The game will run you $125 and is shipping this December.

In the HeroQuest dungeon crawl game system, heroes work together to complete epic quests, find treasures and defeat the forces of evil. This semi-cooperative board game has one player taking on the role of Zargon, the Game Master, while 4 mythical heroes–Barbarian, Dwarf, Elf, and Wizard–team up in their quest for adventure in a maze of monsters and eerie dark dungeons. Players can immerse themselves in the fantasy with the stunning artwork, and 65+ detailed miniatures. The game comes with 14 quests, and has limitless replayability because players can also build their own quests and create their own stories. Players can gather friends together for an exciting night of tabletop gameplay in an epic battle of good and evil. The game is for 2-5 players, ages 14 and up. Immersive Adventure Game: The Avalon Hill HeroQuest board game is fantasy dungeon crawler in which players must work together to battle terrifying monsters and complete epic quests

