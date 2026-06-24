Posted in: Games, Hasbro, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: Clue Junior, Game of Life Junior, Hasbro Games Junior Collection, Monopoly Junior

Hasbro Games Junior Collection Announced For November 2026 Launch

Hasbro Games Junior Collection will bring many of the Junior versions of classic board games to your PC and consoles in November 2026

Article Summary Hasbro Games Junior Collection launches November 6, 2026 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo consoles.

Monopoly Junior, Clue Junior, and Game of Life Junior return as colorful digital board games for all ages.

Hasbro Games Junior Collection adds simple rules, interactive challenges, unlockables, and local multiplayer.

Outright Games teams with Hasbro to deliver a family-friendly collection built for fun, accessible game nights.

Hasbro has teamed up with Outright Games to bring back some classic titles in a new light with the Hasbro Games Junior Collection. Many of these games may look familiar to players, as they are the Junior versions of classic titles, such as Monopoly Junior, Clue Junior, and Game of Life Junior. All of which have been digitally recreated and modernized for group board game nights for kids and adults. We have more details and the trailer here for the announcement, as the collection will arrive on PC and all three major consoles on November 6, 2026.

Relive Classic Junior Versions Of Classic Board Games With Hasbro Games Junior Collection

Bringing these classic games into a vibrant digital world, Hasbro Games Junior Collection adds new layers of fun with interactive challenges, rewards, and colorful environments. Built with younger players in mind while still appealing to long-time fans, the collection offers something for everyone, whether discovering these titles for the first time or revisiting old favorites together.

Accessible and easy to pick up, the game features simplified rules and intuitive gameplay, making it welcoming for players of all skill levels. With customizable avatars, unlockable costumes, and progression across the three distinct board games of Monopoly Junior, Clue Junior, and Game of Life Junior, it blends familiarity with fresh, engaging play. Supporting up to four players in local multiplayer, it brings a new dimension to family game night.

Each game offers its own style of play. In Monopoly Junior, players roll the dice, claim properties, and race around the board. Clue Junior invites budding detectives to follow clues and solve the mystery, while Game of Life Junior lets players spin, explore, and collect stars along the way. Packed with engaging challenges, rewards, and interactive moments, the collection keeps every round fun and varied.

"Hasbro's rich history of cultivating treasured family moments aligns strongly with our mission," says Robin Flodin, CEO of Outright Games Group. "We're excited to open this new chapter with one of the world's most renowned board games publishers and to bring in a new era of family game nights. Through Hasbro Games Junior Collection, we look forward to helping families to create new, exciting experiences and continue the legacy of Hasbro's iconic games".

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