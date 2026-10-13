Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: Clue Junior, Game of Life Junior, Hasbro Games Junior Collection, Monopoly Junior

Hasbro Games Junior Collection Releases An Official Trailer

Check out the official first trailer for Hasbro Games Junior Collection, as this digital board game collection will be released November 6.

Article Summary Hasbro and Outright Games have revealed the first official Hasbro Games Junior Collection trailer ahead of launch.

Hasbro Games Junior Collection brings Monopoly Junior, Clue Junior, and Game of Life Junior into one title.

The digital collection features simplified rules, interactive challenges, unlockables, and family-friendly local play.

Hasbro Games Junior Collection launches November 6 for PC and consoles, offering a fresh take on classic games.

Hasbro and Outright Games have released the first official trailer for their upcoming game, Hasbro Games Junior Collection. This is the first official look at the collection since it was announced, as they have taken a number of board games designed for younger kids and digitized them into one title. Including games like Monopoly Junior, Clue Junior, and Game of Life Junior. The trailer isn't all that long, but it does give a pretty good look at how all of them will play to some degree. They may not be the versions we remember as kids, but they definitely work out to be fun and family-friendly. Enjoy the trailer as the game comes out on November 6 for PC and consoles.

Relive Classic Junior Versions Of Classic Board Games With Hasbro Games Junior Collection

Bringing these classic games into a vibrant digital world, Hasbro Games Junior Collection adds new layers of fun with interactive challenges, rewards, and colorful environments. Built with younger players in mind while still appealing to long-time fans, the collection offers something for everyone, whether discovering these titles for the first time or revisiting old favorites together.

Accessible and easy to pick up, the game features simplified rules and intuitive gameplay, making it welcoming for players of all skill levels. With customizable avatars, unlockable costumes, and progression across the three distinct board games of Monopoly Junior, Clue Junior, and Game of Life Junior, it blends familiarity with fresh, engaging play. Supporting up to four players in local multiplayer, it brings a new dimension to family game night.

Each game offers its own style of play. In Monopoly Junior, players roll the dice, claim properties, and race around the board. Clue Junior invites budding detectives to follow clues and solve the mystery, while Game of Life Junior lets players spin, explore, and collect stars along the way. Packed with engaging challenges, rewards, and interactive moments, the collection keeps every round fun and varied.

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