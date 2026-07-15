Posted in: Board Games, Card Games, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: Candy Land, Chutes and Ladders, dr seuss, monopoly, operation, the cat in the hat, The Game of Life, the grinch, Trouble

Hasbro Reveals Multiple Dr. Seuss Editions of Tabletop Games

Hasbro has revealed multiple Dr. Seuss versions of their tabletop games, which are available now and coming out in the next few weeks.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils six Dr. Seuss tabletop games, reimagining classic favorites with whimsical art and themed gameplay.

New Hasbro releases include Candy Land, Trouble, Chutes and Ladders, and The Game of Life with Seuss twists.

Monopoly Deal: How the Grinch Stole Christmas arrives July 15, while Operation: The Grinch Edition launches August 1.

Most Hasbro Dr. Seuss games are available now at Amazon, Walmart, Target, and other major retailers nationwide.

Hasbro has teamed up with the Dr. Seuss Foundation to create a new round of Seuss-influenced games based on their popular titles. Now you can play versions of Candy Land, Trouble, The Game Of Life, and more, all of which have been given a Seuss-like design and even some changed-up rules and cards that match up with his writing style. We have more details about all six games for you here as they are either available nopw, or will be over the next few weeks through various retailers.

Trouble: One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish

Players race to get all four of their fish around the board – from Home to their Finish Zone. Along the way, they might land on special spaces that have them moving up a space, sending opponents back a space, or even singing like a Ying! (Available today on Amazon and Walmart.com)

The Game of Life: Oh, The Places You'll Go!

Players get to choose their own Seussian adventure as they pick their path on the board and make their way through Wide Open Air, High Heights, The Waiting Place, and more. (Available today on Amazon and Walmart.com)

Chutes and Ladders: The Cat in the Hat Edition

The Cat in the Hat has arrived, and he's brought Thing 1 and Thing 2 with him! Your little one can imagine joining them on a climbing and sliding adventure in the Chutes and Ladders: The Cat in the Hat Edition game. (Available today on Amazon and Walmart.com)

Monopoly Deal: How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Collect items from around Who-ville to steal Christmas! This game combines the fast action of the Monopoly Deal game with the iconic characters, objects, and art from the classic Dr. Seuss book. (Available July 15 at major retailers including Amazon, Target, and Walmart)

Candy Land: The World of Dr. Seuss

Play as your favorite Dr. Seuss character and draw cards to move along the Rainbow Path. The cards feature colors and special Seussities to help along the way. Play against other players or team up with others to race the Cat in the Hat! (Available today at Walmart)

Operation: The Grinch Edition

Play hospital with the Grinch in the Operation: The Grinch Edition kids' game, featuring funny sound effects! Choose from 2 ways to play: classic gameplay in Hospital mode or an edge-of-your-seat frenzy in Emergency mode. (Available August 1 at Walmart)

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