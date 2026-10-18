Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: dr seuss, the cat in the hat, the grinch

Hasbro Reveals Six Dr. Seuss Tabletop Games For The Holidays

Hasbro has revealed six new tabletop games themed to Dr. Seuss coming out for the holidays, including The Grinch and The Cat in the Hat

Article Summary Hasbro unveils six Dr. Seuss tabletop games for the holidays, reimagining family favorites with whimsical book themes.

Operation: The Grinch Edition and Monopoly Deal: How the Grinch Stole Christmas! add fast, festive holiday fun.

Candy Land, Trouble, and Chutes and Ladders get Dr. Seuss makeovers with classic characters, colors, and silly twists.

The Game of Life: Oh, The Places You'll Go! rounds out the lineup with a Seussian adventure built for kids and families.

Hasbro has revealed six new tabletop games coming out for the holidays, all of them with a Dr. Seuss theme attached. The company has essentially taken several popular titles under their banner, such as Candy Land, Operation, The Game of Life, and more, and given them a theme tied to one of the author's classic books, such as The Grinch or The Cat in the Hat. We have the details of all six below as they can be found via their website, as well as through select retailers both online and on shelves.

Operation: The Grinch Edition

Play hospital with the Grinch in the Operation: The Grinch Edition kids game, featuring funny sound effects! Choose from 2 ways to play: classic gameplay in Hospital mode or an edge-of-your-seat frenzy in Emergency mode. In Hospital mode, draw Bandage cards and remove merry maladies. The suspense builds as players try to keep their hands steady or—BZZZT—the Grinch's nose lights up and their turn is over! The player who removes the most ailments wins. In Emergency mode, remove the most ailments within 60 seconds to win.

Monopoly Deal: How The Grinch Stole Christmas! Edition

Collect items from around Who-ville to steal Christmas! The Monopoly Deal: How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Edition game combines the fast action of the Monopoly Deal game with the iconic characters, objects, and art from the classic Dr. Seuss book. Gather item cards with Who-ville objects and be the first player to have 3 different complete item sets to win! Pay with Christmas Cheer cards and use action cards to play Grinchy tricks, steal from other players, and more. This fun family card game for kids and adults plays in about 15 minutes, so it's easy for families to fit in holiday joy anytime!

Candy Land: The World of Dr. Seuss Edition

Your child's first sweet adventure awaits—with their favorite Dr. Seuss characters! In the Candy Land: The World of Dr. Seuss Edition kids board game, play as a favorite Dr. Seuss character. Then, just like in the original Candy Land game, draw cards to move along the Rainbow Path. The cards feature colors and special Seussities to help them on their way. The first player to arrive home wins! For a second way to play, all players team up to race the Cat in the Hat! Whether you're looking for fun preschool games for family time or 2 player board games for kids to play with friends, this kids game is a great choice. Dr. Seuss indoor games also make the perfect gifts for fans of Dr. Seuss books!

Trouble: One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish

The beloved Dr. Seuss story meets a classic children's board game in this Trouble: One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish Edition game! The excitement begins as soon as players choose their set of 3-D fish pegs. Then they press the Pop-O-Matic bubble to roll the die. Players race to get all 4 of their fish around the board–from Home to their Finish zone. Along the way, they might land on special spaces that have them moving up a space, sending opponents back a space, or even singing like a Ying!

The Game Of Life: Oh, The Places You'll Go! Edition

"You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose." In The Game of Life: Oh, The Places You'll Go! Edition game, kids get to choose their own Seussian adventure! Players can pick their path on the board and make their way through Wide Open Air, High Heights, The Waiting Place, and more. Along the way, instead of collecting money, players collect Moment tokens to exchange for Life Experience flags. They can gather Companions to help them on their journey, complete Challenges with other players, and Move Mountains to win!

Chutes And Ladders: The Cat In The Hat Edition

The Cat in the Hat has arrived, and he's brought Thing 1 and Thing 2 with him! Your little one can imagine joining them on a climbing and sliding adventure in the Chutes and Ladders: The Cat in the Hat Edition game. To begin, each player chooses a cardboard character pawn: the Cat in the Hat, Fish, Thing 1, or Thing 2. The first player spins the spinner and moves that number of spaces. Will they land on a ladder to climb or a chute to slide down? The first player to reach space 100 wins!

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