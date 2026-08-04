Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: hatsune miku, Secret Lair

Hatsune Miku Joins Magic: The Gathering For The Next Secret Lair

Magic: The Gathering revealed their next Secret Lair launch will be a Commander Deck, as Hatsune Miku takes center stage for this release.

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering reveals its next Secret Lair as a Universes Beyond Commander Deck starring Hatsune Miku.

The ready-to-play 100-card Magic: The Gathering deck is led by Trostani reimagined as Miku, Song of the People.

This green-white lifegain Commander build uses token swarms, big life swings, and finishers like Aetherflux Reservoir.

Secret Lair Commander Deck: Hatsune Miku launches August 10 at 9 a.m. PT for $150, exclusively in the Secret Lair store.

Wizards of the Coast revealed the first Universes Beyond Secret Lair Commander Deck for Magic: The Gathering today, as Hatsune Miku will be your commander. Coming up on nearly 20 years since her creation, the vocal program-turned-internet pop sensation will get her own ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck with amazing original artwork and gameplay design crafted to fit her energy. We have the finer details from the company about the set below, along with a ton of the cards to check out, as the deck will be available exclusively through the Secret Lair store starting August 10 at 9 am PT for $150 (while supplies last).

Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair Commander Deck: Hatsune Miku

Designed by Magic: The Gathering's Carmen Klomparens, this deck is the first Universes Beyond Secret Lair Commander Deck, combining the creativity of Secret Lair with one of the world's most recognizable virtual performers. Headlined by Trostani, Selesnya's Voice as "Miku, Song of the People," the deck invites players to flood the board with creatures, gain massive amounts of life, and turn that momentum into a performance worthy of an encore.

Secret Lair Commander Deck: Hatsune Miku captures the bright, expressive, and collaborative spirit that has made Hatsune Miku a global phenomenon. The deck features 13 cards with new art by Japanese artists, including a special illustration by KEI, Hatsune Miku's first software packaging illustrator, for Miku, Song of the People. Additional artists, including fan-favorite creators such as 八三/HASSAN, and さいとうなおき/ NAOKI SAITO, help bring Miku to life. That visual celebration carries through to the mana base with foil borderless basic lands featuring new artwork, making the deck feel like a full Miku production from the first land drop to the final encore.

Built around a classic green-white lifegain strategy, Secret Lair Commander Deck: Hatsune Miku plays exactly like a great Miku performance feels: joyful, communal, and bigger with every verse. Cards like Archangel of Thune, Aetherflux Reservoir, Crested Sunmare, Rhys the Redeemed, Voice of the Blessed, and Mirari's Wake help players build an ever-growing board state, gain life in huge bursts, and transform that life total into a win condition.

The Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair Commander Deck: Hatsune Miku will include:

1x Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck 12x Foil borderless cards featuring new artwork 7x Foil borderless basic Plains featuring new artwork 7x Foil borderless basic Forests featuring new artwork 74x Non-foil reprints

10x Non-foil double-sided tokens

1x Trostani, Selensya's Voice as "Miku, Song of the People" display commander (not legal in sanctioned play)

1x Deck box

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