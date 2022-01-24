Hawkeye & Kate Bishop Officially Arrive In Fortnite

Epic Games has finally brought Marvel's own Hawkeye and Kate Bishop from the Disney+ series over to Fortnite as the latest character additions. As you can see from the images below, you're getting both of these characters in their full gear as Kate comes into her own while Cint is sporting the new purple arrow suit. Each of the characters comes with their own special archer gear as you're getting about as complete a purple-clad set of items do you what needs to be done across this island as two of the best archers around. (Well, three of the best, depending on if you run into anyone who purchased the Green Arrow skin last year. Then you can meet up and see who the best is of the three.) Like a lot of skins, they'll only be available for a short time, and they'll run you 1,500 V-Bucks a piece. Here's the full rundown of what you can get when you purchase them and add them to the collection.

Former Avenger Hawkeye (a.k.a. Clint Barton) and his archer superfan Kate Bishop are setting their sights on the Fortnite Island. And these are just two of the items from the new Hawkeye Set! Players can purchase the Outfits (+ Back Blings), Pickaxes, and Glider individually or as part of the Hawkeye Bundle. This bundle additionally includes the Hawkeyes Loading Screen. The following accessories are available in the Item Shop as well: Hawkguy's Arsenal Back Bling (sold with the Clint Barton Outfit): An old-school timeless quiver.

