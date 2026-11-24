Posted in: Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Heart: The City Beneath, TTRPG

Heart: The City Beneath Has a New Sourcebook & Delve Deck

Heart: The City Beneath has been given a new sourcebook called Ways and Means, as well as a new Delve Deck to spice the game up

Article Summary Rowan, Rook and Decard has released Ways and Means and a new Delve Deck for Heart: The City Beneath.

Ways and Means is a 168-page hardback with new classes, callings, equipment, spells, artifacts, animals, and hirelings.

The GM side adds new domain events, adversaries, adventures, and one-page Bounties for campaigns or one-shots.

The Heart: The City Beneath Delve Deck uses tarot-sized domain cards to quickly build delves between two regions.

Rowan, Rook and Decard has released a new sourcebook and card deck for Heart: The City Beneath, as players can pick up Ways and Means. The book will provide both players and GMs with a ton of new, interesting, horrifying, and challenging content that will give new meaning to the genre of horror TTRPGs. Meanwhile, the deck will provide cards for content within the game to give you easier access to what you need and information stored on the back. We have more details on both below, as they are available through their online shop and at select game shops.

Heart: The City Beneath – Ways and Means

Do you love Heart: The City Beneath? Have you delved to its nightmarish depths, faced its unreal horrors, stared death in the face, and found it beautiful? Do you want more? Well, you've come to the right place. Ways and Means is a 168-page hardback sourcebook for Heart: The City Beneath. Inside you'll find a towering pile of exciting new content to delight and horrify players and GMs alike, presented in an unusual tête-bêche format that keeps your GM section carefully away from your player options.

For Players, you'll discover new classes and callings to create your doomed delvers, alongside a bustling bazaar of new equipment, drugs, spells, artifacts, animals, and hirelings to use during your ill-fated expeditions into the Heart. For GMs, you'll find a sopping bucketload of unsettling and horrifying events for each domain in the Heart to make your delves truly unforgettable, accompanied by a roster of new adversaries and adventures to hurl at your unsuspecting parties, including dozens of Bounties – self-contained one-page jobs that you can plug into any ongoing game to act as a reason for player characters to chuck themselves headlong into disaster or to provide impetus for a one-shot game.

Delve Deck

Designed for use with Heart: The City Beneath, this deck of tarot-sized cards is divided up into the eight different domains found in the Heart (Cursed, Desolate, Haven, Occult, Religion, Technology, Warren, and Wilds). They even have different card backs to make it extra easy to sort them into their domains. Each card features a unique event oozing with flavor, horrible choices, and ghastly sights. All you have to do is figure out which two domains your players are traveling between, pick how many events you want from each domain, lay them out in a neat little row, and boom: you've got yourself a delve.

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