Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Hearthstone: Battlegrounds, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Hearthstone

Hearthstone Battlegrounds Launches Season 14: Dark Gifts of Dalaran

Hearthstone Battlegrounds has launched a new season of content this week, as Season 14: Dark Gifts of Dalaran is available now.

Article Summary Hearthstone Battlegrounds Season 14: Dark Gifts of Dalaran is live now, bringing a fresh wave of content and changes.

New Dark Gifts debut in Hearthstone Battlegrounds, letting you spend 3 Gold on Turn 3 to Discover buffed minions.

The new Activate keyword adds minions with once-per-turn Recruit Phase abilities, creating new ways to spend Gold.

Hearthstone Battlegrounds Season 14 also resets Ratings and refreshes the Battlegrounds Track with updated rewards.

Blizzard Entertainment has launched the latest season of Hearthstone Battlegrounds, as Season 14: Dark Gifts of Dalaran is active right now. The season kind of came in quietly without a ton of promotion, which kind of feels like the vibe of Battlegrounds lately, as things just get added and we don't hear a ton about them until maybe a week before they happen. This time around, they've added a new keyword with Activate, a new Dark Gift mechanic to play with in the middle of the game, and a track refresh that has already kicked in. We have more details about it below, as the content is live as soon as you update the title.

Hearthstone Battlegrounds Launches Season 14: Dark Gifts of Dalaran

New Gameplay System: Dark Gifts. These mysterious boons infuse your minions with powerful enhancements steeped in dark magic. ‌You may already be familiar with Dark Gifts from Hearthstone, but we're putting a new spin on them for Battlegrounds. Starting on Turn 3, you can use the Dark Gift button to spend 3 Gold and Discover a minion with a Dark Gift . Each of the 3 minions offered will be paired with a unique Dark Gift.

These mysterious boons infuse your minions with powerful enhancements steeped in dark magic. ‌You may already be familiar with Dark Gifts from Hearthstone, but we're putting a new spin on them for Battlegrounds. Starting on Turn 3, you can to spend 3 Gold and . Each of the 3 minions offered will be paired with a unique Dark Gift. New Keyword: Activate . This new keyword gives certain minions a special ability you can trigger during the Recruit Phase by spending Gold, giving you a whole new way to invest your resources. While the minion is in your warband, simply click on it to activate its ability. Each Activate ability can be used once per turn, so choose your timing carefully and get the most value out of your Gold!

. This new keyword gives certain minions a special ability you can trigger during the Recruit Phase by spending Gold, giving you a whole new way to invest your resources. While the minion is in your warband, simply click on it to activate its ability. Each Activate ability can be used once per turn, so choose your timing carefully and get the most value out of your Gold! Battlegrounds Track Refresh. On August 4, Battlegrounds Season 13 will end, and Season 14 will begin! With that, Battlegrounds Ratings will reset, and the Battlegrounds Track will update. Any rewards that were already earned from the Season 13 Rewards Track, but not yet claimed, will be automatically claimed for you.

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