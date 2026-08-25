Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Hearthstone, Video Games | Tagged: Escape from Violet Hold Class Set: Azeroth's Most Wanted

Hearthstone Launches New Azeroth's Most Wanted Expansion

Hearthstone dropped the new Escape from Violet Hold Class Set: Azeroth's Most Wanted expansion with four new character classes.

Article Summary Hearthstone launches Azeroth’s Most Wanted with the Escape from Violet Hold Class Set, live now with four class updates.

Rogue stars Mathias Shaw, bringing stealth synergies and Disguised minions that can be played on either side.

Warlock revives Kazakus with custom sham trials, enemy-deck Imp-formants, and a wild jail mechanic.

Priest floods boards with Reborn and Deathrattle spirits, while Warrior blasts in with pirate cannoneers.

Hearthstone has a new expansion available now, as players can get four new classes as part of the Escape from Violet Hold Class Set: Azeroth's Most Wanted. The game is adding four classes to the mix to really change up the meta in a way that we're sure will delight many and annoy those who dislike change. You can now choose from the Warrior, the Rogue, the Warlock, or the Priest, depending on the flavor of mayhem you like. We have more details below, and you can check out not one, but two blogs about the update from the devs, as the content is now live.

Four New Classes Join Hearthstone's Latest Expansion

Rogue: For the first time in Hearthstone, Mathias Shaw, leader of SI:7, steps out of the shadows and onto a card. Shaw and his network of spies infiltrated the Defias Brotherhood to bring Vanessa VanCleef to justice. The Rogue Class Set leans into stealthy gameplay, sneaky synergies, and a flexible new Disguised minion that can be played on either side of the battlefield.

For the first time in Hearthstone, Mathias Shaw, leader of SI:7, steps out of the shadows and onto a card. Shaw and his network of spies infiltrated the Defias Brotherhood to bring Vanessa VanCleef to justice. The Rogue Class Set leans into stealthy gameplay, sneaky synergies, and a flexible new Disguised minion that can be played on either side of the battlefield. Warlock: Kazakus returns with his signature ability to craft a custom card, now with a devious new spin. In this story, the Gadgetzan gang leader double-crossed Aya Blackpaw during a heist, set her up to take the fall, and rigged the trial against her. The Warlock Class Set lets you sneak Imp-formants into the enemy deck, plant evidence, craft a custom sham trial, and send your opponent to jail!

Kazakus returns with his signature ability to craft a custom card, now with a devious new spin. In this story, the Gadgetzan gang leader double-crossed Aya Blackpaw during a heist, set her up to take the fall, and rigged the trial against her. The Warlock Class Set lets you sneak Imp-formants into the enemy deck, plant evidence, craft a custom sham trial, and send your opponent to jail! Priest: Famed ghost hunter Raith Van Geist tracked down Azalina Soulthief through a haunted mansion in the Witchwood. The Priest Class Set summons endless waves of Reborn and Deathrattle minions, overwhelming the board with spirits that just won't stay down. ‌

Famed ghost hunter Raith Van Geist tracked down Azalina Soulthief through a haunted mansion in the Witchwood. The Priest Class Set summons endless waves of Reborn and Deathrattle minions, overwhelming the board with spirits that just won't stay down. ‌ Warrior: Darius Crowley had long sought to bring the notorious Lord Godfrey to justice and hired a crew of pirates to lay siege to Shadowfang Keep and take his old foe into custody. The Warrior Class Set commands armies of pirate cannoneers ready to breach the walls. Ready, aim, fire!

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