Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Digital Dreams Entertainment, Mutant Football League 2

Heavy Metal Band Gwar Are Being Added To Mutant Football League 2

Mutant Football League 2 is getting a dose of mutant heavy metal, as the band Gwar is being added to the game with a new DLC.

Article Summary Gwar joins Mutant Football League 2 this October with the Antarctica Scumdogs DLC, adding all seven band members.

The Gwar DLC marks the band's first video game appearance in over 30 years, built for brutal, carnage-heavy play.

Mutant Football League 2 players can preview Gwar at PAX West, where the new crossover is being shown this weekend.

Digital Dreams says Gwar will be the deadliest team in Mutant Football League 2, complete with a mythic new stadium.

Digital Dreams Entertainment has formed a new partnership with the heavy metal band Gwar to bring the entire group to Mutant Football League 2. All seven members of the group will be transported into the game via the new DLC, Antarctica Scumdogs, giving you one of the few metal groups that would fit right in the league without batting an eye. You can check the DLC out at PAX West in Seattle this weekend, while also looking over the images and details here, as the DLC will launch this October.

Experience The Force of Nature That is Gwar!

It's the perfect nightmare playground for Gwar, and a crossover Mutant Football League 2 players have been begging for. Antarctica Scumdogs is the band's first video game appearance in more than 30 years, and the only time you can be Gwar. The band's Mutant Football League 2 team includes:

Blöthar the Berserker

BälSäc the Jaws 'O Death

JiZMak Da Gusha

Grodius Maximus

Beefcake the Mighty

Sawborg Destructo

Bonesnapper

In true Gwar fashion, the Scumdogs are built to destroy everything in sight, but mainly you. They are the most physically destructive team in Mutant Football League 2, designed around a philosophy of brutality and carnage and turning every match into a white-knuckle battle for survival. If you're playing against Gwar, the score is the last thing on your mind. It wouldn't be Gwar without a killer venue. Antarctica Scumdogs introduces a spectacular new stadium steeped in Gwar mythology – along with a few surprises we're saving for launch.

"MFL fans have been asking me for years, 'When are you going to get Gwar into the game?" said Michael Mendheim, president of Digital Dreams Entertainment. "Well, the wait is finally over. Football just got louder, bloodier, and a whole lot more GWAR. The Antarctica Scumdogs are coming to Mutant Football League 2, and we're making damn sure they're the deadliest team in the game."

Gwar lead singer Blöthar the Berserker commented, "Today, the Antarctica Scumdogs of Gwar take to the frozen tundra of the Mutant Football League, where killing isn't everything, it's the ONLY thing! Let the games begin!!"

About Mutant Football League 2

This is not your parents' football game or a bloated simulation that chases realism at the expense of fun. MFL 2 is a brutal, darkly comedic 8-on-8 arcade-style action-packed football game. Teams of Mutated Super-Humans, Monstrous Orcs, Skeletal Deadheads, and Armored BruiserBots are pit against each other in fantastical arenas packed with deadly traps and sinister hazards like buzzsaws and giant mutant worms. This "anti-Madden" blends the pick-up-and-play accessibility of arcade sports games with strategic depth and a buttload of monstrous mayhem. Referees don't just blow calls — they get blown up. Players don't just fumble — they explode into limbs and pink mist.

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