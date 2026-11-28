Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hela: Of Mice & Magic, Knights Peak, Windup Games

Hela: Of Mice & Magic Releases a New Deep Dive Video

Hela: Of Mice & Magic has released one more video ahead of its December 1 launch, this time being a deep-dive video showing the game off.

Article Summary Hela: Of Mice & Magic got a new deep-dive video ahead of its December 1 launch, showing off its 3D puzzle platforming world.

The video previews quests, challenges, and interactive elements as players explore Hela's open world as the witch's mouse familiars.

Hela: Of Mice & Magic centers on restoring harmony through small acts of kindness in a warm story about helping others.

Players can tackle Hela: Of Mice & Magic alone or with up to four friends across all platforms while uncovering stories and magic.

Ahead of its release on December 1, Knights Peak and Windup Games dropped a new deep-dive video for their expansive 3D puzzle platformer, Hela: Of Mice & Magic. This is basically an all-in-one guide to show you the vast open-world playground you'll get to experience as mice going off to complete a series of quests, challenges, and other interactive elements within a heartwarming story. One of which will have you restoring harmony through small acts of kindness across the entire world you're in. Enjoy the video before we see the game come out this Tuesday.

Play With Four Friends Across All Platforms in Hela: Of Mice & Magic

At its heart, Hela: Of Mice & Magic is a warm story about helping others, finding meaning in small acts of kindness, and caring for the world around you. A kind-hearted witch has watched over the land for centuries — but now something has fallen out of tune. Growing ill and unable to make the journey herself, she turns to the smallest of helpers: her mouse familiars. That is where your adventure begins. Restoring harmony, however, will take more than repeating what came before. The old melody is no longer enough — the mice will have to help the land find a new one.

On their journey, players will discover the many lives and heartfelt stories that make up the world of Hela. Guided by letters that still find their way to the witch's cottage, they will meet people throughout the land, lend a tiny helping paw when it is needed most, and befriend the creatures of the forest — while encounters such as the mysterious Ritual Keeper reach further into the land's past and its ancient magic. Whenever players return home, the witch will have stories of her own to share, turning even the smallest discovery into part of a much greater story.

But Hela is not only the witch's story. It becomes the player's, through the paths followed, the people helped, and the small moments made time to notice. It is a journey filled with challenges, discoveries, acts of kindness, and plenty of opportunities to simply follow your curiosity and play. The world of Hela: of Mice & Magic is yours to discover at your own pace, alone or together with friends.

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