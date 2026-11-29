Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hell Galaxy, Italian Games Factory

Hell Galaxy Has Been Given a Major Overhaul In Its Latest Update

Hell Galaxy has been given an overhaul with the latest update, including a retooling of how players are able to customize their ships.

Article Summary Hell Galaxy Update 1.5 overhauls ship customization with the new Chop Shop, centered on a 3D ship management screen.

Hell Galaxy now saves separate module loadouts for each hull, so players can swap ships without losing builds.

Hell Galaxy 1.5 also reworks trading, inventory, space stations, scanner feedback, and cockpit monitors.

Hell Galaxy moves from Unreal Engine 5.4 to 5.8, adds Turkish support, and keeps existing saves compatible.

Italian Games Factory took a hammer to their game Hell Galaxy this month and gave the title an overhaul in many ways as part of Update 1.5. Among the major changes to the title is the ability to customize their ships, which was apparently lacking in many ways, prompting a refresh they've called the Chop Shop. The dark sci-fi space combat RPG has also been given a redesign of several interfaces, improved space stations for you to check out, new cockpit features, and a plethora of other upgrades. We have the full notes below along with some images of what they changed, as the update is live.

Hell Galaxy Has Been Overhauled in Version 1.5

At the heart of V1.5 is a complete rebuild of how players customize and manage their ships. The new interface has been designed to make the process more intuitive, bringing sockets and modules together on the left, a fully modeled 3D ship in the center, and detailed module information on the right. Visual connections between individual modules and the ship itself make it easier to understand how each component fits into the overall build, while the ability to compare modules before equipping them gives players greater control over their loadouts.

Ship configurations have also been reworked, with each hull now retaining its own individual module setup. This means players can switch between different ships without losing their carefully assembled configurations, making experimentation and managing multiple builds much easier. The Chop Shop update also introduces redesigned trading and inventory interfaces, with the game's weapons now providing another way to discover and explore the lore of the Hell Galaxy universe. Elsewhere, space stations have been reworked, scanner feedback has been improved, and new monitors have been added to the cockpit's first-person view, bringing additional information directly into the player's field of vision.

Behind the scenes, Hell Galaxy has also moved from Unreal Engine 5.4 to Unreal Engine 5.8. While this upgrade does not change the game's visual presentation, it provides the development team with a stronger technical foundation to deliver more frequent updates and introduce deeper gameplay mechanics in the future. V1.5 represents the first step towards the next major stage of the game's development, with Version 2.0 on the horizon. Additional improvements include the introduction of Turkish language support, while existing player saves remain fully compatible with the new update, allowing returning pilots to jump straight back into the Neterun galaxy without losing their progress.

Rebuilt Ship Customization: A completely redesigned crafting and customization system, with a new interface connecting ship modules, sockets, and detailed information to a central 3D ship model.

Individual Ship Configurations: Each hull now retains its own module setup, allowing players to switch between ships without losing their customized builds.

Each hull now retains its own module setup, allowing players to switch between ships without losing their customized builds. Improved Module Management: Compare modules before equipping them and make more informed decisions when upgrading your ship.

Compare modules before equipping them and make more informed decisions when upgrading your ship. Redesigned Trading and Inventory: New interfaces make managing equipment and trading easier, while weapons offer additional ways to discover the game's lore.

New interfaces make managing equipment and trading easier, while weapons offer additional ways to discover the game's lore. Reworked Space Stations: Updated station environments, improved scanner feedback, and new monitors within the first-person cockpit view.

Updated station environments, improved scanner feedback, and new monitors within the first-person cockpit view. Unreal Engine 5.8 Upgrade: A move from Unreal Engine 5.4 provides the technical foundation for more frequent updates and deeper gameplay mechanics as development progresses towards Version 2.0.

A move from Unreal Engine 5.4 provides the technical foundation for more frequent updates and deeper gameplay mechanics as development progresses towards Version 2.0. New Language Support: Turkish has joined the available options.

Turkish has joined the available options. Existing Saves Supported: All existing player saves remain compatible with V1.5.

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