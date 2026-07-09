Posted in: Card Games, Games, Spin Master Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Ghost Galaxy, Hellbreak, Hellbreak TCG

Hellbreak Reveals Several Iconic IPs Coming To Horror TCG

Several new cards have been revealed for Hellbreak, as we get a better idea of what will be added to the horror TCG, such as Dracula and Jaws.

Article Summary Hellbreak TCG adds iconic horror IPs to its first set, including Dracula, The Bride of Frankenstein, and Jaws.

Spin Master and Ghost Galaxy designed Hellbreak as a head-to-head horror card game with monsters, minions, and attacks.

Hellbreak features 100% custom illustrated art from more than 43 artists, blending deckbuilding with scenario-driven play.

Spin Master confirmed Hellbreak will expand with horror properties from Universal, AMC, Blumhouse, and Lionsgate in Fall 2026.

Spin Master Games has revealed a few new cards that will be introduced to Hellbreak, their new horror-centric trading card game. As you can see from the images below, they are getting some classics added to the mix, including Universal properties such as Dracula and Jaws. The team also confirmed they will be working with AMC Global Media and Blumhouse Pictures ot bring some of their horror properties to the game, which means it's pretty much a given we'll be seeing The Walking Dead TV series added to the title. We have mroe details below as the game will be released sometime in Fall 2026.

Multiple Horror IPs Are Coming To The Hellbreak TCG

The Hellbreak trading card game will feature icons of evil, compelling settings, and thrilling storylines. Developed in collaboration with Ghost Galaxy, Hellbreak is a head-to-head game that plunges players into the heart of horror. To begin, each player selects a fearsome monster to lead their deck. Over a series of rounds, players build up resources, marshal their minions, and launch devastating attacks. The first player to kill the opposing monster wins!

The game features all-new, 100% custom illustrated art by more than 43 artists in set one and blends strategic deckbuilding and scenario-driven gameplay to create a highly replayable experience. The first set will be available in Fall 2026, featuring unveiled characters and creatures, including Universal Pictures' Dracula, The Bride of Frankenstein, and Steven Spielberg's Jaws. Additional terror icons for the first set will be revealed over the coming months.

"Hellbreak represents an exciting step forward in expanding our games portfolio by bringing premium entertainment studio IP from across the genre into the rapidly growing trading card category," said Doug Wadleigh, Spin Master's President of Toys. "Taking a multi-studio approach, leading with Universal Pictures, and expanding to include AMC, Blumhouse, and Lionsgate, we're building an enduring game that will enthrall horror and tabletop game enthusiasts alike."

"Blumhouse has spent more than two decades building horror that gets under your skin and refuses to leave," said Jason Blum, Founder and CEO of Blumhouse. "Hellbreak captures that feeling and hands it directly to players. Bringing our worlds to the tabletop, one card at a time, is exactly the kind of fan-obsessed play we love."

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