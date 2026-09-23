Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: hello kitty, Sanrio, Sanrio Kawaii Me Live

Hello Kitty Creators Announce New Game: Sanrio Kawaii Me Live!

Sanrio Kawaii Me Live! will take all of your favorite Hello Kitty characters and make them pop stars in this brand-new mobile game.

Article Summary Sanrio Kawaii Me Live turns Hello Kitty and other Sanrio favorites into pop stars in a stylish mobile rhythm game.

Switch between Performance Mode and Technical Mode, making Sanrio Kawaii Me Live friendly for all skill levels.

Customize outfits, stage designs, and effects to build a one-of-a-kind Sanrio Kawaii Me Live concert experience.

Sanrio Kawaii Me Live launches on iOS and Android in January 2027, with pre-registration open and new songs planned.

Saniro, the creators of Hello Kitty and other characters, have decided to take all of them and put them into a brand-new mobile game they're calling Sanrio Kawaii Me Live! This is basically a pop star rhythm game where you'll take famous characters from the pantheon of Hello Kitty alumni, dress them up to be on stage, and have them perform songs as you play in rhythm with the music. We have more details below as you can pre-register for the game now, with it set to be released for iOS and Android sometime in January 2027.

Become a Pop Star With Sanrio Kawaii Me Live!

In Sanrio Kawaii Me Live!, players can enjoy rhythm-based gameplay featuring their favorite Sanrio characters jamming out to songs they inspired. Players can also customize character outfits and stage designs to create their own one-of-a-kind "super-kawaii" look. The game will also feature original songs created specifically for this title through collaborations with Universal Music artists Soala, SHE'S, Lienel, Polkadot Stingray, Yabai T-Shirts Yasan, and Mi'Line Hearts. A new music collaboration with ZUTOMAYO has also been confirmed.

We've got two modes: "Performance Mode," where characters show off their KAWAII dance moves with simple controls, and "Technical Mode," where you can enjoy a full-fledged rhythm game! Whether you're new to rhythm games or an advanced player, have fun at your own pace. Customize live outfits, stage decorations, and special effects to your liking! Collect your favorite items to make the stage sparkle, or go all out on the characters' live outfits and special effects… Create your very own, one-of-a-kind live show.

The game features plenty of your favorite Sanrio songs, including "KAWAII FESTIVAL" from the popular Sanrio Puroland parade and "Pompompurin and Muffin's Pompom Beat☆" by Pompompurin. Game-exclusive remix versions are also scheduled to appear. New songs will be released one after another, so stay tuned! Plus! "Almond Dialogue" by "Zutto Mayonaka de Ii no ni." has been chosen as the theme song for Kawamira. These tie-in songs vividly bring the world of Kawamira to life. The joy of dancing to the beat, the excitement of sharing the stage with the characters, and the ultimate sense of immersion created by your own customizations—*Sanrio Kawaii Me Live!* packs it all in☆. So, let's get your very own super KAWAII live show started!

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