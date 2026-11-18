Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: F1, Formula 1, hello kitty, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sanrio, Sunblink

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Launches New F1 Collaboration

Hello Kitty Island Adventure joins Formula 1 with an all-new collaboration, adding F1-themed cosmetics and an in-game racing experience live Nov. 19–21.

Article Summary Hello Kitty Island Adventure has teamed with Formula 1 in a new in-game collaboration, live now as part of Update 3.1.

The F1 event adds a small racing adventure, letting players hit the track and take part in a race on the island.

Players can earn F1-themed rewards in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, including race jerseys, outfits, decor, and furniture.

From November 19-21, fans can also try Hello Kitty Island Adventure at the F1A Paddock Fan Zone in Las Vegas.

Sunblink has partnered with Formula 1 for a new collaboration in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, as a bit of F1 comes to the island. As you can see here, they've added a number of cosmetics and a small adventure that includes taking part in a race in the game, all revolving around the iconic racing franchise, as well as some other features and updates as part of the 3.1 Update to the title. We have a few more details below asd the content is now live in the game.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Is Off To The F1 Races

From November 19-21, attendees can take Hello Kitty Island Adventure for a spin at the F1A Paddock in the Fan Zone, stop by the Hello Kitty Cafe Pit Stop for baked treats, get crafty at the Creative Garage, and snap a pic at the Hello Kitty and Friends photo wall. Players can hit the tracks to earn rewards, including race car-themed jerseys and outfits, plus racetrack-inspired decor and furniture.

About Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Hello Kitty invites you to join her and her friends at Big Adventures Park, where My Melody is opening a brand new gift shop. As soon as the plane arrives, it's clear more is happening at this tropical island getaway than first meets the eye. Adventure abounds as you find lost friends and explore the abandoned park. Join forces with Hello Kitty to restore the island and the desolate theme part to their former glory!

Explore a Massive World – Meet Hello Kitty and Friends across distinct biomes with more than 100 hours of adventure and affecting stories to experience. Brave Kuromi's haunted mansion in the Spooky Swamp, unearth ancient secrets with Retsuko in fiery Mount Hothead, grow rare flowers with Wish me mell in the Merry Meadows, discover new treasures underwater in Rainbow Reef, and so much more.

Meet Hello Kitty and Friends across distinct biomes with more than 100 hours of adventure and affecting stories to experience. Brave Kuromi's haunted mansion in the Spooky Swamp, unearth ancient secrets with Retsuko in fiery Mount Hothead, grow rare flowers with Wish me mell in the Merry Meadows, discover new treasures underwater in Rainbow Reef, and so much more. Be Who You Want – Express yourself as an original, Sanrio-style avatar with a wide range of adorable character customization options. Select from dozens of faces, features, and body shapes, then collect hundreds of clothing items. Change your appearance at any time.

Express yourself as an original, Sanrio-style avatar with a wide range of adorable character customization options. Select from dozens of faces, features, and body shapes, then collect hundreds of clothing items. Change your appearance at any time. Craft, Create, Collect – Bake delicious recipes with Hello Kitty, brew magic potions with Kuromi, collect critters with Keroppi, learn to fish from Badtz-maru, and so much more. Share gifts and complete quests to deepen your friendship with even more beloved characters. Decorate your own dream space or attract new friends to the island with the right furniture pieces. Scour the island for collectibles, like the dozens of hidden gudetama, sometimes locked behind devious puzzles.

Bake delicious recipes with Hello Kitty, brew magic potions with Kuromi, collect critters with Keroppi, learn to fish from Badtz-maru, and so much more. Share gifts and complete quests to deepen your friendship with even more beloved characters. Decorate your own dream space or attract new friends to the island with the right furniture pieces. Scour the island for collectibles, like the dozens of hidden gudetama, sometimes locked behind devious puzzles. Team Up in Multiplayer – Everything is better with friends. Invite other players to your island and complete multiplayer challenges to boost each other's stamina, solve the island's trickiest puzzles, chase new high scores, or build beautiful vacation homes together. Multiplayer guests can even decorate their own Friendship Cabins on your island.

Everything is better with friends. Invite other players to your island and complete multiplayer challenges to boost each other's stamina, solve the island's trickiest puzzles, chase new high scores, or build beautiful vacation homes together. Multiplayer guests can even decorate their own Friendship Cabins on your island. NO Microtransactions – There is no premium currency to earn, purchase, or spend in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Enjoy the sights, customize your island vacation, and unlock everything just by playing the game.

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