Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: hello kitty, Hello Kitty Party Land

Hello Kitty Party Land Drops New Trailer With Pre-Order

Check out the latest trailer for Hello Kitty Party Land as the game is officially up for pre-order on Nintendo Switch 1 & 2.

Article Summary Hello Kitty Party Land gets a new trailer as Bandai Namco opens pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 1 and Switch 2.

Hello Kitty Party Land launches October 29, 2026, bringing Sanrio favorites together in a colorful party game.

Play 45-plus mini games across sports, food, music, and more with up to four players in local or online multiplayer.

Choose from 16 playable Sanrio characters, meet 145-plus faces, and customize your avatar with outfits and items.

Bandai Namco has released a brand-new trailer for Hello Kitty Party Land as the game has officially gone up for pre-order. The trailer is brief, but it does provide a better look at the game, as you'll join all of your favorite Sanrio characters in one place to play minigames and make friends. Enjoy the trailer as the game will arrive on Nintendo Switch 1 & 2 on October 29, 2026.

Join The Party As Hello Kitty Party Land Arrives October 29

Join the party at Party Land and team up with beloved Sanrio characters to play together in a variety of exciting mini games. Hello Kitty Party Land features Sanrio's favorite faces in an experience that is fun for all ages, taking players to a charming town populated by Hello Kitty and Friends. Gameplay allows up to four players to participate in more than 45 casual mini games, playing with one another in a range of whimsical party games themed after sports, food, music, and more. Players can choose from a massive roster of popular characters and customize their avatars with hairstyles, outfits and items found throughout the game. Designed with intuitive controls, Hello Kitty Party Land is perfect for newcomers and experienced players to play solo or with friends in local or online multiplayer.

Immerse Yourself in the Sanrio Universe: Meet over 145 beloved characters and collect their stickers! Team up with one of 16 playable Sanrio characters and play as your own avatar or your favorite teammate.

Meet over 145 beloved characters and collect their stickers! Team up with one of 16 playable Sanrio characters and play as your own avatar or your favorite teammate. Partner Up and Enjoy Exciting Mini Games: Jump into 45+ mini games with friends, either offline or online. Take on Board Game Mode and keep the action going by playing quick Petit Games while you wait for your turn.

Jump into 45+ mini games with friends, either offline or online. Take on Board Game Mode and keep the action going by playing quick Petit Games while you wait for your turn. Customize Your Avatar: Design a character that's uniquely yours. Adjust everything from hairstyle to outfits. Unlock even more items as you progress through the game!

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