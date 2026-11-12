Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: google, henry cavill, movember, Mustache Protocol

Henry Cavill Tackles Movember With The Mustache Protocol Game

Henry Cavill is looking to support men's health in the geekiest way he can, as he wants you to play the new Movember game Mustache Protocol

Article Summary Henry Cavill teams with Google and Movember to launch Mustache Protocol, a retro game supporting men's health.

Mustache Protocol riffs on Henry Cavill's viral Justice League mustache saga with a rogue CGI agent villain.

Players can jump, swing a mustache-comb sword, and spot Henry Cavill Easter eggs, including Kal and Baggins.

From November 11 to 30, each Mustache Protocol play triggers an $11 Google donation to Movember, up to $500,000.

Henry Cavill has teamed up with both Google and Movember to support men's health through a new video game called Mustache Protocol. Cavill has been doing a small video series about using his Chromebook for various things while also being a manly man in different ways. This time around, he "created" an entire game on his laptop for Movember, based on his now iconic viral mustache incident where they had to CGI his face in the Justice League film because he had to grow it out for another part. We have more details below, as you can play the game right now.

Help Henry Cavill Take On Movember in Mustache Protocol

Mustache Protocol is ready for you to play. The storyline pokes fun at his viral mustache blooper, inviting players to save the world's mustaches while unlocking real funding for men's mental health, suicide prevention, and cancer awareness. The game also includes several easter eggs inspired by Henry throughout, including his two pups, Kal and Baggins. The retro-style game sends players on an epic quest across three levels to stop a rogue CGI agent from erasing every mustache on the planet. It is, as Henry told us, "super serious." You can play directly in your web browser or on your desktop or mobile device using simple arcade controls to move, jump, and swing your mustache-comb sword. To make the game uniquely his, Henry packed each level with hilarious power-ups and Easter eggs. See if you can spot all of them.

In honor of Movember, your gameplay supports men's health. From November 11 to 30, for every game played, Google will donate $11 to Movember, up to $500,000. Every play helps drive awareness and funding for men's mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. So fire up your browser and help us save the world's mustaches.

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