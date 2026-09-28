Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Heroes of the Storm, Video Games | Tagged: HotS, Xal'atath

Heroes of the Storm Has Added Xal'atath To The Roster

Heroes of the Storm has added its first new character in nearly six years, as Xal’atath has officially been added to the roster.

Article Summary Heroes of the Storm adds Xal’atath, its first new hero in nearly six years, marking a major boost for the Blizzard MOBA.

Xal’atath joins Heroes of the Storm as a Void-wielding Ranged Assassin built around spatial control and longer team fights.

Her kit features Void Volley, Shadow Mark, Dark Heart Ritual, and Void Step, plus two powerful Heroic abilities.

Blizzard is celebrating the Heroes of the Storm launch with Twitch Drops, including Gold, Loot Chests, and a mount.

Blizzard Entertainment has laid the first major stone of bringing life back to Heroes of the Storm, as they have added Xal'atath to the game's roster. The Harbinger of the Void makes her way in from World of Warcraft, becoming the first new character to be added in nearly six years after the company practically gave up on it. It's a hell of an addition to the game that will make a ton of fans both delighted and fearful. We have more details from their latest blog below, as the 91st Hero joins as part of Patch 57 today.

Xal'atath Arrives in Heroes of the Storm

A Void-wielding Ranged Assassin joins the Nexus. Xal'atath externalizes her power through a summonable object, the Dark Heart, rewarding spatial control, foresight, and extended fights: she grows more dangerous the longer a battle lasts.

Trait — Void Volley. Basic attacks build Soul Essence; at full Essence, unleash a barrage of void orbs at a target area while moving freely. Tied to the Void Whispers quest, which rewards range, faster charge, piercing, and empowered void damage as it progresses.

Basic attacks build Soul Essence; at full Essence, unleash a barrage of void at a target area while moving freely. Tied to the Void Whispers quest, which rewards range, faster charge, piercing, and empowered void damage as it progresses. Q — Shadow Mark. Cast a large Void Orb that marks enemy Heroes hit by its inner radius; the Dark Heart moves to the impact point and detonates on marked enemy Heroes.

Cast a large Void Orb that marks enemy Heroes hit by its inner radius; the Dark Heart moves to the impact point and detonates on marked enemy Heroes. W — Dark Heart Ritual. Summon the Dark Heart talisman to pulse void energy at nearby enemies, then follow and detonate on any Shadow Marked Hero.

Summon the Dark Heart talisman to pulse void energy at nearby enemies, then follow and detonate on any Shadow Marked Hero. E — Void Step. Blink between three points in a triangular pattern, gaining attack damage at each stop; can be cancelled early to reposition or escape.

Blink between three points in a triangular pattern, gaining attack damage at each stop; can be cancelled early to reposition or escape. Heroic — Void Eruption. Channel a growing void orb, launch it to blind enemies and dominate space, then detonate in a large area — cast on the Dark Heart for an instant, fully empowered eruption.

Channel a growing void orb, launch it to blind enemies and dominate space, then detonate in a large area — cast on the Dark Heart for an instant, fully empowered eruption. Heroic — Void Convergence. Summon a portal that spawns relentless void minions to overwhelm nearby enemies, replacing fallen minions until the portal ends or is destroyed.

To celebrate today's launch, head over to Twitch to earn drops from today, September 28, at 9:00 pm PT through October 5 at 11:59 pm PT while watching all the Heroes of the Storm goodness you can handle:

1 Hour – 1000 Gold

– 1000 Gold 2 Hours – Epic Loot Chest

– Epic Loot Chest 4 Hours – Legendary Loot Chest

– Legendary Loot Chest 8 Hours – Epic Deadly Chaos Wolf

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