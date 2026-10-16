Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Balor Games, HeroQuest, Nomad Games

HeroQuest: Digital Edition Officially Announced For PC Release in 2027

Fans of HeroQuest will be getting an official Digital Edition for PC, as the classic fantasy board game will arrive sometime in 2027

Article Summary HeroQuest: Digital Edition is officially coming to PC in 2027, bringing the classic fantasy board game to digital form.

Lead the Barbarian, Dwarf, Elf, and Wizard through tactical turn-based battles solo or in online co-op for up to four.

Face Zargon’s monsters and traps, or play as the evil game master yourself to challenge other players from the shadows.

Create custom adventures with the Quest Editor and explore endless community-made content through built-in mod.io support.

Balor Games and Nomad Games had a surprise announcement today, as they confirmed HeroQuest: Digital Edition is coming to PC in 2027. This new game takes the classic '90s fantasy turn-based RPG (which has been revitalized in recent years by Games Workshop and Avalon Hill), as you'll dungeon crawl with a group of heroes to slay enemies and stop the sorcerer Zargon from conquering all. Enjoy the trailer and details here as we now kick back and wait for the team to share a Steam launch date.

Bring The Classic Tabletop Battle to PC With HeroQuest: Digital Edition

The sinister forces of dread sorcerer Zargon seek to conquer the Realm. A lone beacon of hope remains: four brave heroes who must stand against the tide of darkness. The Barbarian, the Dwarf, the Elf, and the Wizard have answered the call, and you will lead them to glory. Unite your fellowship with a party of up to four players through online co-op, or command the heroes yourself as you descend into a treacherous world of the unknown to restore honor to the Realm.

Destroy the forces of Dread with tactical turn-based combat, rolling the dice of fate to decide which path you take! Strategically combine the unique skills of the four brave adventurers to overcome Zargon's challenges. Position the Barbarian to break through enemy defenses, have the Dwarf search for traps, protect the Wizard as he unleashes arcane power, and task the Elf with landing the final strike. Only through collaboration and teamwork using the entire party can you hope to survive.

Prepare to face the evil sorcerer Zargon, a challenging game master who controls the dungeon's legions of monsters. He will use every foul creature and cunning trap at his disposal to halt your advance. Or if you want to play the villain, then take on the role of Zargon yourself: plot and scheme behind the scenes against other party members to strike them down. Craving a new challenge? Let your creativity run riot with the Quest Editor to craft your own quests, or explore those forged by the community with the built-in mod.io integration, allowing access to endless adventures.

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