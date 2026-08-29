Posted in: Games, Hitman, IO Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Hitman: World Of Assassination, Snoop Dogg

Hitman World of Assassination Launches The Snoop Dogg DLC

Hitman World of Assassination has launched the new Snoop Dogg DLC, as you can hunt the D-O-Double G in The Herbalist Pack.

Article Summary Snoop Dogg joins Hitman World of Assassination as Elusive Target Dr. Cyrus Cane, aka The Herbalist, on Haven Island.

The free Snoop Dogg mission has Agent 47 stop Cane’s deadly Morsizzles cookie launch and erase the product for good.

Season of the Herbalist adds new challenges, Featured Contracts, Twitch Drops, and returning Hitman Elusive Targets.

The $8 Herbalist Pack includes permanent Snoop Dogg contracts, 16 challenges, new suits, gear, and safehouse cosmetics.

The D-O-Double G has arrived in Hitman World of Assassination, as he joins the game as the new New Elusive Target, Dr. Cyrus Cane, aka The Herbalist. The mission itself is free, as you hunt down the rapper like you would any other target; this one is just a shade cooler than most others. Meanwhile, the game has launched a new season, along with a new DLC pack for the game that includes a bunch of new features. We have more details and the trailer here, as the DLC pack will run you $8.

Hunt Down Snoop Dogg, AKA The Herbalist, in Hitman World of Assassination

In this mission, Agent 47 targets Dr. Cyrus Cane, an eccentric entrepreneur whose new cookie brand, Morsizzles, is set for a worldwide launch, despite evidence linking it to several deaths during product testing. To stop the launch, Cane must be permanently removed, and the product must disappear. He's hosting a lavish pre-launch party on Haven Island, giving Agent 47 the perfect opportunity to strike. Haven Island access is required to play. The mission marks Snoop Dogg's debut in the World of Assassination, lending his likeness and voice to the storyline. His son, Cordell C. Broadus, joins him in-game as a party guest, the first father-son duo to appear together in the franchise.

Season of the Herbalist

A new roadmap kicks off today with fresh and returning content: two new challenges, new Featured Contracts, Twitch Drops, and returning Elusive Targets like The Undying Returns, plus IOI Account Rewards. Highlights include "Bloom Where You Are Planted" on Ambrose Island and "Fortune Favors the Bald" at Hokkaido's GAMA Private Hospital, alongside new Twitch Drops such as the Purple Streak Proximity Explosive and Green Grapes.

The Herbalist Pack

The Herbalist Pack, a brand new DLC pack themed after the latest Elusive Target, is also now available on all platforms**. It includes The Visionary Arcade contract and The Herbalist Assignment (16 challenges).

Permanent Access to The Visionary – A Two-level Arcade contract featuring The Herbalist Elusive Target.

Permanent Access to The Herbalist Assignment – The Special Assignment contract featuring Snoop Doog as Dr. Cyrus Cane

The Entrepreneur Fur Coat

The Hustler Tracksuit

"The Smoke"

Ryte LX2 Custom Mic

Morsizzles Cookie

Big Biz Briefcase

A set of four Freelancer Safehouse cosmetics items, inspired by the Elusive Target mission

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