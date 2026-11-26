Posted in: Games, Hitman, IO Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Hitman: World Of Assassination, lenny kravitz

Hitman World of Assassination Makes Lenny Kravitz an Elusive Target

Hitman World of Assassination has launched a new Elusive Target along with a new season, as Lenny Kravitz debuts as Bawma

Article Summary Hitman World of Assassination adds Lenny Kravitz as Elusive Target Bawma in The Mutiny on Ambrose Island.

The Mutiny runs until December 24, with Arcade and Special Assignment access kept by players who jump in before it ends.

Season of Bawma adds a new Escalation, Featured Contracts, Twitch Drops, returning Elusive Targets, and holiday events.

The new Rockstar Pack DLC brings suits, weapons, gear, and Freelancer Safehouse cosmetics to Hitman World of Assassination.

IO Interactive has announced that a new crossover is available today in Hitman World of Assassination, as Lenny Kravitz has become the game's latest Elusive Target. Kravitz makes his way into the game as The Pirate King, Bawma, one of the main protagonists from 007 First Light. Along with his appearance and the new challenge ahead, they have released an entire season's worth of content related to the character, as well as a new DLC pack for those who wanna look like a rockstar. We have all the details below, as the content is now live.

The Pirate King Becomes The Next Elusive Target in Hitman World of Assassination

In this latest mission, Agent 47 is deployed to Ambrose Island on the instructions of the Pirate King, Bawma. A former child soldier turned ruthless ruler of Aleph, a sprawling black-market hub in the Western Hemisphere, Bawma commands both fear and respect in equal measure. By hiring the world's deadliest assassin and insisting on directing the operation himself, he shows that he firmly believes the end justifies the means, and that he leaves nothing to chance. Once 47 tracks Bawma down through the island's ruins and jungles, it soon becomes clear that something far more valuable than a simple target is at stake. Three of Bawma's rogue lieutenants stand in the way, and none of them will part with what they are holding easily. On Ambrose Island, nothing is ever straightforward, and fortune favors the bold.

With its tropical surroundings, the mission brings a different atmosphere to Hitman Elusive Targets and marks Lenny Kravitz's debut in the World of Assassination. Kravitz lends both his likeness and voice to Bawma, who guides 47 throughout the mission via in- ear dialogue. As with all Elusive Targets, the mission will be removed from the game when it expires on December 24th. However, players who own Hitman World of Assassination or have access to the Ambrose Island location, and who play the mission before it is removed, will keep permanent access to both the Arcade version of the mission and the Special Assignment. Finally, players who complete the mission will unlock "The Buccaneer Suit with Gloves".

Season of Bawma

A brand-new roadmap kicks off today, bringing fresh and returning content for players to enjoy: a new Elusive Target, a new Escalation, new Arcade and Special Assignment contracts, a new challenge, a batch of Featured Contracts, a new Twitch Drop and an IOI Account reward. Alongside these, two fan-favorite Elusive Targets and two seasonal events are returning. In Chongqing, The Yàn Míng Commemoration Escalation tasks players with eliminating the Lady with the Umbrella, unlocking the Fire Goat Coin. Players who complete the full Escalation earn the Fire Goat Suit, a luxurious burgundy suit with a mandarin collar and a hand-stitched gold motif of a horned goat surrounded by flame.

Players who own Hitman World of Assassination or Ambrose Island can also take on The Retaliator, the Arcade version of The Mutiny, alongside its Special Assignment. Over in Hawke's Bay, the new "Dry Getaway" challenge rewards sharp-eyed players with a new exit point. Agent 47 will also face some familiar faces, with the return of the Patient Zero Requiem Elusive Target featuring Milla Jovovich and The Dragon Elusive Target featuring Bruce Lee, with the Bruce Lee Pack available from February 1st to 28th, 2027. These give players who missed them another chance to take them on.

The festive season is also back in the World of Assassination, with the return of the Holiday Hoarders and Hokkaido Snow Festival events. Meanwhile, the new Twitch Drop offers the Candy Cane Crowbar, a festive, candy-striped crowbar that can break locks or knock people unconscious. Players who play The Mutiny during its active period with an IOI Account will unlock the Rock Royalty Duck, a regal rubber duck in flashy sunglasses that detonates when it detects motion nearby. A new batch of Featured Contracts rounds out the season for even more holiday fun.

The Rockstar Pack

Launching alongside the new Elusive Target, the Rockstar Pack is a brand-new DLC pack available on all platforms. It features a collection of outfits, weapons, gear, and new Freelancer Safehouse cosmetics inspired by the bold style and electric energy of rock 'n' roll icons. The Rockstar Pack includes:

The World Tour Tee

The Rockabilly Suit

The Wildcard Suit

The Wild Rose Baller

R0-AR Wildcat

Drum Stick

Guitar Pick

Powerchord-A Guitar

Pyrotechnic Device

New cosmetics for the Freelancer Safehouse

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