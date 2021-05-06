Hood: Outlaws & Legends Receives A Cinematic Trailer
Focus Home Interactive and Sumo Digital have released a new cinematic trailer today for Hood: Outlaws & Legends. Unlike the previous videos to have come out, this one is set to hype you up and get you excited for the world you're about to set foot in. There are a lot of cool things that have been shown off about this game, mainly from gameplay trailers and explanations of what all the characters are doing. But up until this trailer, it almost feels like something has been lacking in the excitement. This trailer quickly fixes that and gives you a better understanding of the scope of adventure and competitiveness you'll be feeling. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on May 10th, but you can still pre-order it and get early access on May 7th.
We are all Outlaws… but some of us will become Legends. Faced with a merciless, unchecked state, rebels and rogues from every corner battle to claim their place among legends. To win influence with an oppressed people, rival gangs now compete in daring heists to hit the wealthy where it hurts. Folk hero or gold-hungry outlaw, only the best will escape with hard-earned riches. Gather your team of outlaws and attempt to steal treasure from an oppressive government in a dark and violent, medieval world. Two teams of players compete to execute the perfect heist, in environments patrolled by deadly AI guards. Utilise the unique skills and mystical abilities of each character, moving in stealth to steal treasures unseen or dominating through loud and brutal combat. Blood will be spilled. Riches will be stolen. Legends will be reborn in Hood: Outlaws & Legends.
- Outplay opponents in intense PvPvE multiplayer heists
- Experience a violent medieval world where ancient mysticism competes with man-made power and corruption
- Claim your loot and invest in perks, weapons and bold new looks
- Post launch support with new maps, characters, game modes and events