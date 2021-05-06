Hood: Outlaws & Legends Receives A Cinematic Trailer

Focus Home Interactive and Sumo Digital have released a new cinematic trailer today for Hood: Outlaws & Legends. Unlike the previous videos to have come out, this one is set to hype you up and get you excited for the world you're about to set foot in. There are a lot of cool things that have been shown off about this game, mainly from gameplay trailers and explanations of what all the characters are doing. But up until this trailer, it almost feels like something has been lacking in the excitement. This trailer quickly fixes that and gives you a better understanding of the scope of adventure and competitiveness you'll be feeling. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on May 10th, but you can still pre-order it and get early access on May 7th.