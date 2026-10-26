Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Andrew Spencer Studios, Ecstatica, Ecstatica II, SNEG

Horror Classics Ecstatica 1 & 2 Re-Released For Steam & GOG

Ecstatica and Ecstatica II have been re-released with updated graphics and options for PC on both Steam and GOG for Halloween

Article Summary Ecstatica and Ecstatica II are out now on Steam and GOG, bringing the cult horror classics back to PC for Halloween.

The new Ecstatica releases add 8K-ready visuals, modern display options, controller support, Cloud Saves, and Steam Deck play.

Ecstatica blends survival horror, fixed camera angles, and eerie exploration in a demon-cursed village stalked by a werewolf.

Ecstatica II expands the formula with a larger world, more combat, spells, potions, and over 1,100 cinematic camera angles.

Boutique publisher SNEG has partnered with Andrew Spencer Studios to re-release a couple of classic horror games in time for Halloween, as Ecstatica & Ecstatica II are out now on Steam & GOG. Both games have been enhanced to 8K quality, with all sorts of new options for you to get more out of the title, or even revert them back to their old-school values to play them as they once were back in the mid-90s. We have more info on both below, as they are available right now.

Ecstatica & Ecstatica II Return to PC In Time For Halloween

Ecstatica is a survival-horror adventure set in the demon-cursed medieval village of Tirich. What starts as a simple stop for water quickly turns into a fight for survival, with the player hunted by an almost unkillable werewolf while trying to uncover what happened to the village. What makes Ecstatica interesting is how unusual it still feels today. There is no quest log, no minimap, and no stream of prompts telling you where to go next. The game leaves you alone in its strange world and expects you to explore, experiment, and work things out for yourself.

Cinematic fixed camera angles give it an almost movie-like presentation, while changing encounters help keep the experience unpredictable. And yes, you can die in some wonderfully unpleasant ways – or occasionally end up turned into a frog. Its visual style is just as distinctive. Instead of conventional polygonal characters, Ecstatica builds its heroes, monsters, and creatures from ellipsoids, giving everything a strange, organic look that still immediately stands out. It feels less like outdated 3D and more like an alternative visual language that gaming simply never pursued.

Ecstatica II takes that identity into a much bigger and darker action-adventure, with a larger world, more combat, spells, potions, and over 1,100 hand-chosen cinematic camera angles. The result is grittier and more action-focused, while keeping the same unmistakable visual style. The new releases are designed to make both games easy to enjoy on modern hardware without sanding away what makes them special. Both run entirely on the CPU, while players can switch on the fly between different visual modes, from the original DOS and Windows presentation to a modern software-rendered mode supporting today's displays. Full controller support, Steam Achievements, Cloud Saves, and Steam Deck compatibility make it far easier to simply jump in and play.

That flexibility is a big part of the idea behind these releases. Players who want the original presentation can have it, while those discovering Ecstatica for the first time can enjoy a more modern setup. The games don't need to be reinvented to be interesting today – their strange mix of horror, humor, cinematic presentation, and genuinely unconventional technology already makes them feel different from almost everything else out there.

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