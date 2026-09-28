Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frosty Pop, Something is Wrong With the Library, Strange Scaffold

Horror Game "Something is Wrong With the Library" Announced

A new cozy horror game is on the way as Something is Wrong With the Library brings book sorting and terror to PC later this Fall.

Article Summary Something is Wrong With the Library is a cozy horror game from Strange Scaffold and Frosty Pop, launching on PC this Fall.

Players sort and shelve books in a haunted library, using the Dewey Decimal System while uncovering dark secrets.

The story follows a billionaire’s library project in Sweet Elm, where murder, corruption, and restless spirits collide.

Something is Wrong With the Library features voiced storytelling, real book titles, and a chaos system for replayability.

Strange Scaffold and Frosty Pop have a brand-new horror game coming out soon, as they have revealed Something is Wrong With the Library. As it is with all of their games, this is a unique mashup of genres that will tickle a few different parts of your brain at the same time. This is a cozy horror organizing title where you'll be tasked with sorting books in a massive library bought and paid for by a millionaire who tried to bring the town a beacon of wisdom.

Turns out it's also a monolith of horrors, as you'll discover while cleaning and organizing literary works in a library full of dark secrets. The game doesn't have a specific release date, only that it will be out this Fall. For now, enjoy the trailer and dev notes below.

Organized Terror: Something is Wrong With the Library Arrives this Fall

Alex Dieter, billionaire king of the Fortune 500, has single-handedly revitalized your small mountain town. He installed fiber internet. He paid for new landscaping. He's established a host of initiatives to make Sweet Elm a curated hub of technological innovation and small-town comfort. And, to cleanse the city, he's been killing various homeless people and stuffing them in the walls of the local library. Now, the Alex Dieter Public Library and Center for Reflection is haunted. Its shelves are in disarray, books thrown to the floor by supernatural forces and long-departed patrons. With the help of its former administrator, Phillip Shed, you will clean and organize the library in one tense night, unraveling the story of complicity at its heart and bringing it peace–one shelf at a time.

Fully-voiced story with an entire library of eerie manifestations to unlock.

An authentic modern library filled with thousands of real book titles.

Modular Chaos System–every playthrough gives you a different set of books to shelve!

Organize fallen and missing books by Dewey Decimal System classification, author, and title.

The Drowning Room.

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