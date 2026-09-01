Posted in: Games, Milestone Games, Video Games | Tagged: hot wheels, Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush

Hot Wheels Infinite Rush Reveals Content Ahead of September 10 Launch

Hot Wheels Infinite Rush dropped new details about the content coming after this all-new racing game launches on September 10

Article Summary Hot Wheels Infinite Rush launches September 10 with a full content roadmap, monthly car packs, and a new Vehicle Pass.

Race and explore four connected islands, from city streets and beaches to desert factories and neon-lit temples.

Hot Wheels Infinite Rush mixes races with stunt, delivery, photo, drift, and exploration challenges across every map.

Build a garage of 150-plus vehicles, with 44 more via the pass and a Ferrari expansion adding a new island and cars.

Milestone Games and Mattel have come together to reveal the content roadmap for Hot Wheels Infinite Rush, as the title is still set to launch on September 10. According to the team, they have packs planned out for every month for the next calendar year, each one adding new cars to the mix, including a new Vehicle Pass to get them all automatically, and a standalone Ferrari Expansion Pack. You can read all the details below, along with the latest trailer above, as we'll see the game arrive for PC and consoles next week.

Feel The Rush Across Multiple Tracks in Hot Wheels Infinite Rush

Hot Wheels Infinite Rush immerses players in a die-cast-scale world spread across four dynamic, freely explorable islands. Each island has a distinctive visual identity and blends a variety of racing challenges, unexpected obstacles, and hidden collectibles, offering a captivating experience designed to foster exploration and high-speed fun.

Players begin their journey in the bustling streets of Wheelswood, the island that captures the energy of a modern metropolis, tasked with finding the best route through long straightaways, towering skyscrapers, and narrow side streets. With sandy beaches, green parks, and crystal-clear waters, Tentacle Bay offers a more relaxed setting dominated by nature and enriched by a rocky area and an archaeological park.

Gearville shifts the tone into a harsh desert island full of deep canyons, industrial excavation sites, massive factories, and heavy machinery. Finally, Drifty Temples transports players to a twilight setting inspired by East Asian aesthetics, where neon-lit city streets meet blooming cherry trees, water canals, and ancient temples, all watched over by a giant dragon. The four islands are interconnected through the Launcher, a teleportation system that allows players to jump between islands at any time.

The new trailer highlights the variety of free-roaming activities available, with races being just one of the many ways to experience the game. In Daredevil challenges, players can take on special vehicles spotted in traffic and add them to their collection, while in Delivery Stunts they must drive assigned vehicles to their destination while balancing speed and precision – every collision causes damage, and successfully completing the delivery rewards them with the Hot Wheels vehicle.

Stuntman activities flip the objective, as the goal is to smash as many objects as possible, while Tourist challenges focus on capturing specific photo targets, asking players to take pictures based on given prompts and framing requirements, often set against scenic locations and island hotspots. In Find the Flame, the goal is to reach a spot as fast as possible without following a set route, while a range of Stunt activities focused on mastering drift zones, boost sections, and speed challenges further expands the action. Collectibles scattered throughout the maps encourage exploration and ensure long-term replayability.

Four distinct vehicle classes, each featuring unique handling and upgrade systems, allow players to find the perfect Hot Wheels for every event as they progress through the islands and unlock the full roster of over 150 vehicles.

Vehicle Pass – Expand the garage with 44 additional Hot Wheels released across more than a year of content updates, including iconic Hot Wheels Originals, fan-favorite vehicles from the Acceleracers and Highway 35 World Race series, and legendary real-world automotive brands.

Expand the garage with 44 additional Hot Wheels released across more than a year of content updates, including iconic Hot Wheels Originals, fan-favorite vehicles from the Acceleracers and Highway 35 World Race series, and legendary real-world automotive brands. Ferrari Expansion Pack – Explore a brand-new island inspired by the world of the Prancing Horse, featuring iconic Ferrari landmarks recreated at Hot Wheels scale. The expansion also includes eight exclusive Ferrari vehicles, spanning the manufacturer's history from the Ferrari F40 Competizione to the Ferrari TESTAROSSA.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!