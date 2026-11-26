Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wired Productions | Tagged: Gamersky Games, Hotel Architect, Pathos Interactive

Hotel Architect Officially Releases Poolside Paradise DLC

Hotel Architect has a new DLC that will let you add a pool and more to your locale, as Poolside Paradise is available right now on Steam.

Article Summary Hotel Architect has released the Poolside Paradise DLC on Steam, adding pools, water amenities, and new hotel options.

Poolside Paradise costs $8 and lets you build and customize pool areas for guests who want to relax without leaving.

The DLC adds two new Canary Islands hotel scenarios, Gran Canaria and Tenerife, focused on subtropical resort management.

Hotel Architect also gets pool maintenance staff, outdoor gym and wellness areas, plus new decor for resort designs.

Pathos Interactive and Wired Productions have released a brand-new DLC for Hotel Architect, as players can get some sun and water in Poolside Paradise. The content will let you add a pool and other water-related amenities to your hotel, giving guests a chance to relax if they can't get out or don't feel like leaving the building. Plus, you'll be able to design it however you wish, thanks to a number of customization tools. We have more details below, as the DLC is available now on Steam for $8.

Get Your Guests Into The Water With Poolside Paradise

Two new hotels are opening in the Canary Islands, and soon guests will be flying in from all over the globe to visit your subtropical island resorts in Hotel Architect – Poolside Paradise. Your job is to provide the perfect getaway for critics and guests alike, but managing a hotel on an island paradise requires more than just sunshine and palm trees. Whether your guests are looking to get active in the wellness areas or seek a dip in the refreshing hotel pool, you will need to create a hotel paradise worthy of a 5-Star rating. Relaxation relies on careful planning, creative logistics, and a seasoned hotel manager (that's you). Do you have what it takes?

Open a pool resort in the brand-new 'Gran Canaria' and 'Tenerife' scenarios

Build and Design Swimming Pools

Hire a new staff type to ensure pools are maintained for top customer satisfaction

Build new outdoor gym and wellness areas for active stays

Design your hotel and pool area with a whole host of new items and decorations

About Hotel Architect

Step into the chaotic 24/7 lifestyle of a hotel owner as you design and build grand hotels across the globe. Juggle the increasingly elaborate demands of disorderly guests, logistical nightmares, and unexpected obstacles in Hotel Architect, the ultimate hotel construction and tycoon management game. Demonstrate your creative freedom as you build your hotel from the ground up, taking your initial steps into the hospitality industry. In the career campaign or the sandbox mode, rejuvenate a rundown building or transform an empty plot into a hotel that towers above the Empire State Building, then design and dress a lobby that would be the envy of patrons at 'The Ritz.'

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