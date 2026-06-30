Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: game of thrones, Game of Thrones: Dragonfire, house of the dragon

House of the Dragon Drops Into Game of Thrones: Dragonfire

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire is getting new content to celebrate Season 3 of House of the Dragon that will run all season long.

Article Summary Game of Thrones: Dragonfire adds House of the Dragon Season 3 content with new events, story scenes, and weekly drops.

The Dance of Dragons storyline expands the Targaryen Civil War with Week 1 and Week 2 missions tied to the show.

Players can unlock limited-time dragons Sheepstealer and Vermax, plus exclusive rewards inspired by new episodes.

Linked HBO Max accounts earn Game of Thrones: Dragonfire rewards for each episode watched, capped by Caraxes shards.

WB Games and HBO dropped a new update into Game of Thrones: Dragonfire this week, as House of the Dragon makes an appearance in the mobile game. The Dance of Dragons begins as they are launching this content alongside Season 3 of the show, as you'll be thrown deeper into the Targaryen Civil War with multiple limited-time events. You'll also see some new story-driven scenes, as well as exclusive rewards inspired by the latest episodes, as new content will drop every Monday. Plus, they're hosting a Watch-Along Event that rewards players for following along with each episode and completing the season. We have more details below as the content is now live

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire Sees House of the Dragon Arrive To Shake Things Up

Drawing inspiration from events portrayed in "House of the Dragon," Game of Thrones: Dragonfire expands the story of Season 3 to explore new perspectives of the conflict surrounding the Targaryen succession. In Week 1, players experienced the Battle of the Gullet, hunting Triarchy raiders across the realm while unlocking narrative scenes around the One-Eyed King, Aemond Targaryen. Sheepstealer and Vermax also arrived as the newest dragons in the Hatchery, as limited-time dragons, available through July 5.

Week 2 now has players conquering tiles in Rhaenyra Targaryen's name to restore her rule over Westeros after she returns to King's Landing. In new events, players are tasked with hunting black goats as visions bleed into the waking world, while also unlocking new narratives centered on Daemon Targaryen as he counsels Rhaenyra for the war still to come. New content will continue to roll out as the season unfolds.

And in a first-of-its-kind technology collaboration between HBO Max and Warner Bros. Games, players who link their accounts can earn escalating Game of Thrones: Dragonfire rewards by watching "House of the Dragon" Season 3, with each episode unlocking a bespoke in-game reward, plus a premium reward for completing the full season. Complete rewards include:

Episode 1: 3 Standard Key

Episode 2: 250 Gold

Episode 3: 1,000 Dragon Food

Episode 4: 2,000 Runic Fragments

Episode 5: 2,000 Amplifier Seals

Episode 6: 1,000 Valyrian Tablets

Episode 7: 500 Dragonlord Scrolls

Episode 8: 1 Premium Key

Completing 8/8 episodes unlocks 15 Caraxes shards

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