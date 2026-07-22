Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Curve Games, Human Fall Flat, No Brakes Games

Human Fall Flat Is Celebrating Its 10th Anniversary

The team behind Human Fall Flat is celebrating the game's 10th Anniversary with a brand-new anniversary level to mark the occasion.

Article Summary Human Fall Flat is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a brand-new level, available now on PC and coming to consoles later.

The Human Fall Flat anniversary map revisits classic stages like Mansion, Castle, Water, and Aztec with updated puzzles.

Players can uncover secrets, tackle fresh challenges, and watch Tomas Sakalauskas share Human Fall Flat memories in-game.

Curve Games says Human Fall Flat has reached 60 million players, marking a decade of wobbly physics and fan support.

Developer No Brakes Games and publisher Curve Games are celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Human Fall Flat with a fun new addition to the game. Players will be able to dive, literally, into a brand-new level that has been made to celebrate the occasion. The level is filled with callbacks to previous levels, new challenges, a ton of secrets to be found, and just a new sense of fun for players to dive into with their friends. We have more info below, as well as a couple of quotes from the teams about the anniversary, as the level is now live.

Human Fall Flat Celebrates a Decade With a New Level

As players tumble into the anniversary level, they will explore a world inspired by classic Human Fall Flat levels, including Mansion, Mountain, Demolition, Castle, Water, Powerplant, and Aztec, including updated versions of fan favorite puzzles for players to enjoy. Video interviews can also be found throughout the level, with Human Fall Flat creator Tomas Sakalauskas sharing behind-the-scenes moments and memories from the last 10 years, alongside special anniversary content celebrating a decade of wobbly physics, unforgettable moments, and an incredible community. The celebratory anniversary level for Human Fall Flat is available today on PC, and will be available on consoles later this year.

"Ten years ago, when I was playtesting Human Fall Flat with my son, I never dared imagine we'd be where we are now," said Tomas Sakalauskas, Creator of Human Fall Flat. "Human Fall Flat would not be the game it is now, without the incredibly passionate and dedicated fans – and the new content for the anniversary is a small thank you for the last decade of support – here's to the next 10 years!"

"We knew Human Fall Flat would be something special when we signed it all those years ago," said Rich Keen, VP of Publishing, Curve Games. "And here we are, 10 years and 60 million players later, Tomas and the team have truly made something special that has stood the test of time."

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