Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Hunter: The Reckoning, Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish, World of Darkness

Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish Drops Character Creation Trailer

Hunter: The Reckoning - Deathwish has been given a brand-new trailer, this time showing off the character creation options

Article Summary Hunter: The Reckoning - Deathwish gets a new trailer spotlighting its deep character creation tools and RPG customization.

Shape your Hunter from preset models with detailed options for build, hair, clothing, tattoos, scars, and more.

Deathwish uses Hunter: The Reckoning 5th Edition rules, with archetypes, skill trees, virtues, flaws, and dice rolls.

Customize your playstyle through Strength, stealth, diplomacy, or occult skills ahead of Hunter: The Reckoning's Q3 2027 launch.

Nacon released a new trailer this week for Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish, providing a better look at the character creation options. This is a very different game from what you may be used to in the World of Darkness series. While character creation is built into almost all of them, this one decided to be a little more robust when it came to creating your own human, as you get to pick almost everything about this person down to eye pigmentation, as well as how they evolve as a person with the skill tree and more. We have the full rundown from the devs below, as the game is currently planned for release in Q3 2027.

Creating Your Perfect Character in Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish

In Hunter: The Reckoning, you do not play as an invincible superhero, but as an ordinary human. Here, your character sheet is the ultimate key to survival. Your journey begins with your Hunter's appearance. Starting from pre-set models, you can sculpt every detail, from physical build, hairstyle, and clothing, to the tattoos and scars that tell the story of a troubled past.

Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish adapts the rules of the tabletop role-playing game's 5th Edition. Players can choose from pre-built archetypes to dive straight into the story or build their character from scratch. The progression system has been designed to be seamless and intuitive: investing points in attributes like Strength unlocks tiers in related skills such as Brawl, Melee, or Intimidation. This mechanic allows for rapid specialization while giving players the freedom to fine-tune their playstyle, whether it relies on diplomacy, stealth or occult knowledge.

These skills translate into active gameplay through dice rolls – a mechanic close to the hearts of RPG fans. A charismatic Hunter can talk their way out of a bloodbath, while a sharp mind will uncover crucial clues. Finally, before launching your crusade, you must select your virtues and flaws – strengths and weaknesses that will directly shape your destiny.

"The heart of any RPG lies in the player's ability to truly make their character their own. That's why we wanted to deliver a character creator that is both deep and highly accessible," said Piotr Latocha, Game Director at Teyon. "Every decision, from appearance to skills, will impact how you survive in the unforgiving world of Hunter: The Reckoning. Your character is a direct reflection of how you choose to face the darkness."

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