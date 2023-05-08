HyperX & Allied Esports Announces Renewal On Las Vegas Esports Arena HyperX and Allied Esports have worked out a new deal with the Luxor to keep their branding on the Las Vegas esports venue.

HyperX and Allied Esports revealed this morning that they have decided to renew their deal with the Luxor Hotel & Casino for the esports arena. Essentially, the deal will give the exclusive naming rights agreement as it will continue to be named the HyperX Arena Las Vegas, as they will keep working with them for a multiyear deal. As you might expect, the deal will continue to give prominent branding and signage inside and outside of the venue for the company, as well as across all arena promotions, content, and social media. While the other two will keep partnering on multiple co-branded experiences focused on gaming and esports. We have more details from the deal below.

"As the premier esports venue and production facility in North America, the world-renowned HyperX Arena Las Vegas has become a global destination for esports fans, professional players, streamers and influencers, event organizers, publishers, and teams. Since opening in March 2018, when it was named the Esports Business Summit's Venue of the Year, the arena has hosted more than 700 events, including League of Legends All-Stars, NHL World Championship, NBA 2K The Turn, just to name a few. Furthermore, HyperX Arena Las Vegas has welcomed more than half a million visitors since its inception, including industry icons like Mr.Beast, Ninja, Jabbawockeez, Timthetatman, and Ludwig."

"Included in the deal, HP Inc. OMEN PCs and monitors will be used to retrofit and update the gaming zones within the HyperX Arena. HP products are known for their quality and will help to enhance the overall experience gamers will have at HyperX Arena, whether they are visiting for the first time, a local player that frequents the arena, or even a visiting pro gamer, celebrity or sports star who loves to game. In addition, as the Official Peripheral Partner of HyperX Arena Las Vegas, HyperX will continue to provide gaming headsets, keyboards, mice and mouse pads, and USB microphones for esports tournaments, special events, and gamers visiting the arena."