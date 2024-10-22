Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: IfSunSets, Polymorph Studios, Smilegate

IfSunSets Arrives In Early Access on Steam This Week

IfSunSets has an official Early Access release date for Steam, as the survival adventure RPG game will arrive later this week

South Korean developer Polymorph Studios and indie game publisher Smilegate confirmed the release date for IfSunSets for Early Access on Steam. The team confirmed the game will be out on October 25, giving you a portion of it to play while they work on finishing the overall game. No timetable has been set for the full release, which we assume will be sometime in 2025.

The ancient civilization that once ruled here developed the arcane of extracting the life force of beings, which brought great prosperity to the island. However, as is often the case with eternal ambitions, their quest for divine power led them to a curse that enveloped the island in darkness. Centuries later, a wanderer caught in the maelstrom of a kraken's wrath, drifts ashore onto this mysterious forsaken island. To escape, you must unravel the hidden secrets of its ancient past. But be careful — nightfall here conceals shadows and horrors beyond imagination… In IfSunSets, players will find themselves washed ashore on the mysterious island of Luminora, whose vast open world is brimming with secrets linked to the arcane practices of an ancient civilization. Unraveling these mysteries of the past will be pivotal to the player's survival, as the curses they have wrought on the forsaken island have rendered nightfall filled with horrors beyond imagination.

The survival RPG adventure features immersive day-and-night cycles that each offer unique, dynamic styles of gameplay. During the day, players must make every waking hour count as they explore the bountiful island to hunt, farm, fish, craft materials, build fortifications and level-up through action-packed combat against both cursed monsters and ancient bosses. Come nightfall, gameplay shifts from RPG adventure to survival horror, as hordes of terrifying monsters will relentlessly pursue the player in an undead onslaught. Living to see another morning is the only object once the sun sets, with every decision made during the day being pivotal to accomplishing this goal.

