Indie Live Expo 2021 Will Have Over 300 Titles To Feature

The summer of online game conventions is getting bigger as Indie Live Expo 2021 announces it will have a massive lineup this year. The organizers are boasting that the event, which will kick off on June 5th, will have more than 300 games from established independent studios and publishers from around the globe to feature during the entire run. Several of which will be chosen by the Indie Live Expo Board to be featured as part of "INDIE Live Premiere," which will include reveals and premiers for PC, mobile, and consoles. We have more info on the event below as it will kick off this coming Saturday at 2am on both YouTube and Twitch.

"Indie Picks" features will showcase selections of intriguing currently-available titles hand-picked by members of the international gaming media. Throughout the show, "Indie Waves" will feature 15-second bites of games both current and upcoming from developers worldwide. A special segment will dive into a Czech Republic indie studio, the third such in Indie Live Expo history, focusing on how culture affects game development worldwide.

Indie Live Expo 2021 will feature presentations from some of the great sponsors of the event, including one from Xbox highlighting spectacular indie games on Xbox Game Pass. WHY SO SERIOUS? (Touhou Luna Nights, Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth) will reveal a new project during their segment. Additional sponsors include Cygames, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Arc System Works, Koch Media, Phoenixx, top Japanese multimedia companies Kodansha and Shueish a, and many more.

The English language stream features new host Kaori 'Kaotan' Horiuchi, a beloved Japanese idol known for her solo career, work with AKIHABARA Backstage Pass, and her gaming Twitch channel. She joins returning co-hosts American-born Japanese comedian Atsugiri Jason and bilingual content creator and presenter J-mon. Musical performances during the show include two of Japan's most popular video game music cover artists: Dainashi and Shamio.