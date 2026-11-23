Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Live Expo, Ryu’s Office

Indie Live Expo Drops Details Ahead Of The December Livestream

Indie Live Expo has revealed its preliminary plans for the December event, as they will showcase a ton of video games in one day.

Article Summary Indie Live Expo returns on December 1, 2026 with more than 100 world premieres, game updates, and new announcements.

The Indie Live Expo December 2026 livestream airs at 7 PM JST in English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean.

Indie Live Expo Awards will feature judges including Shuhei Yoshida, Keiichiro Toyama, Motoi Okamoto, and Utamaru.

Featured Indie Live Expo games include Drunken Goddess Reflux, Magical Girl Taboo Village, Ember and Blade, and Dressmaker.

Ryu's Office, the organizer behind Indie Live Expo, has revealed the preliminary plans for the December 2026 livestream. The event always garners a ton of attention as it's the biggest indie game showcase to happen twice a year, with hundreds of titles revealed or talked about over the course of a few hours. This year's event will be broadcast live from Japan on Tuesday, December 1, at 7 PM JST / 11 AM CET / 5 AM EST / 2 AM PST in English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean on YouTube, Twitter/X, Twitch, Steam, Niconico, and Bilibili. We have the details ahead of schedule for you below, as the games will also be featured on their event page as the broadcast runs.

Indie Live Expo To Reveal Multiple Titles This December

The next edition of the biannual live digital event connecting worldwide indie game fans that has amassed more than 100 million views since debuting in 2020 teases more than 100 world premieres, updates, and news announcements for its upcoming celebration of indie games on Dec. 1, 2026. Esteemed industry titans will bestow honors upon the winners of this year's Indie Live Expo awards. Tune in at 7 PM JST / 11 AM CET / 5 AM EST / 2 AM PST for reveals from developers and publishers across the globe. Celebrate this year's standout titles during the Indie Live Expo Awards segment, where six renowned game and entertainment industry presenters will choose their favorite indie games of the year, including:

Additionally, written commentary from YOKO TARO, creator and director of both the NieR and Drakengard series, will be presented during the showcase. English broadcast emcees J-mon and Kaori Horiuchi return to host Indie Live Expo's signature rapid-fire Indie Waves segment, sponsored by Cygames (Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Party Dash), followed by never-before-seen content for hotly anticipated titles picked by the Indie Live Expo committee, including:

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