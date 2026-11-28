Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Interwoven Dream, Wise Games

Interwoven Dream: Solve A Victorian-Era Mystery With Animals

Solve a Victorian-era mystery in an anthropomorphic animal world as Interwoven Dream will be released on December 25 via Steam.

Article Summary Interwoven Dream launches on December 25 for PC via Steam, bringing a Victorian-era mystery to an animal world.

Players switch between investigator Gilbert Peterson and journalist Marguerite Gulden to track killings and disappearances.

Interwoven Dream blends light CRPG and visual novel elements, with character skills shaping clues, choices, and outcomes.

The story draws on real historical events and adds more viewpoints as a darker conspiracy spreads across Victorian Britain.

Wise Games and Millennium Nocturnes have officially confirmed that their latest game, Interwoven Dream, will be released on PC via Steam on December 25. If you haven't checked this one out yet, this is a detective mystery game set in a Victorian-era anthropomorphic animal world. You'll choose between two characters, an investigator and a journalist, as you piece together what took place and eventually come to your conclusions. We have more info about the game below, as we'll see it released in about a month.

Solve The Intricate Mystery Ahead in Interwoven Dream

Interwoven Dream is a light CRPG visual novel inspired by real historical events. Control multiple character perspectives as each protagonist dives into a twisted mystery hidden in the darkness of Victorian Britain. Utilize each character's unique abilities and skill set to move closer to the sinister truth before it changes society forever. Choose between two protagonists: sharp-witted private investigator Gilbert Peterson and inquisitive investigative journalist Marguerite Gulden to uncover the sinister secret behind the disappearance of young women and horrific serial murders plaguing the streets of Victorian Britain.

Unlock the full investigative potential of Gilbert and Marguerite, utilize each character's unique abilities and problem-solving skills, and strive to uncover the grisly truth that threatens to tear apart the fog-filled streets of London. Each character has their own unique personality traits, social connections, investigative strengths, and personal flaws that provide unique versions of the mystery and those met along the way.

A Victorian Visual Novel: Interwoven Dream is a visual novel with a Victorian-era theme. Everything from the text to visual presentation is meant to evoke the feeling of a Victorian mystery novel.

Interwoven Dream is a visual novel with a Victorian-era theme. Everything from the text to visual presentation is meant to evoke the feeling of a Victorian mystery novel. Four Characters, Four Perspectives: Control the main antagonists, gentleman detective Gilbert Peterson and ambitious journalist Marguerite Gulden, along with two additional perspectives from charming politician Ramsey Corbin and young widow Eleanor Vost.

Control the main antagonists, gentleman detective Gilbert Peterson and ambitious journalist Marguerite Gulden, along with two additional perspectives from charming politician Ramsey Corbin and young widow Eleanor Vost. A Sinister Mystery Based on Real Events: Race to uncover the truth of horrific events happening in the background of Great Britain. Based on real historical events, the story of Interwoven Dreams weaves an unforgettable tale of several mysteries across several days.

Race to uncover the truth of horrific events happening in the background of Great Britain. Based on real historical events, the story of Interwoven Dreams weaves an unforgettable tale of several mysteries across several days. True Player Choice: Players can use different characters and different abilities to discover the truth, reveal hidden secrets and motives, and open multiple story paths, each twisting into the others, leading to the game's shocking conclusion. Decide the fates of encountered characters, choose the destiny of our intrepid investigators, and create a true historical turning point.

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