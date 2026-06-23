Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: invincible, Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying

Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying Game Officially Hits Pre-Order

Multiple items have been put up for pre-order for the Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying game, set to be released on July 30

Article Summary Free League has opened pre-orders for the Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying game ahead of its July 30 release.

The Invincible core rulebook features hero creation, nearly 70 powers, campaign tools, and solo Crisis Mode play.

The Invincible Starter Set packs in Metro Mayhem, six heroes, custom dice, cards, standees, and a city map.

Also up for pre-order are Invincible accessories including a GM Screen, custom dice set, and power cards deck.

Free League Publishing has officially put several items up for pre-order for the Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying game, as the title will launch next month. Among the items you'll be able top snag are the core Rulebook, a Starter Set for those who want to go the extra mile and/or need help getting started, as well as dice, a GM screen, and cards to help new players out in the game. We have more details on the two big items below, as they are all on the site's shop, set to be released on July 30.

Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying: Core Rulebook

In Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying, you and your friends take on the role of superheroes in your own corner of the Invincible universe – or any superhero setting of your own choosing. You might be a wisecracking speedster, a super-genius inventor, a grizzled vigilante, a shape-shifting alien, or a high-flying symbol of hope. Whatever you play and wherever you go, you'll have to juggle relationships with patrols, face tough challenges and choices, and learn how to use your powers… and learn more about yourself in the process. Who knows? You might be Invincible.

Your Superhero: Instructions for how to create your own unique hero at any power level – from scratch or using pre-made archetypes to dive into the action quickly.

Instructions for how to create your own unique hero at any power level – from scratch or using pre-made archetypes to dive into the action quickly. Powers & Talents: Details on close to 70 unique superpowers, and dozens of boosts, talents, and drawbacks.

Details on close to 70 unique superpowers, and dozens of boosts, talents, and drawbacks. Action & Combat: Fast and brutal rules for fast-paced action, super-powered combat, gruesome damage, and deadly challenges.

Fast and brutal rules for fast-paced action, super-powered combat, gruesome damage, and deadly challenges. The Invincible Universe: A deep dive into the comic book universe, including key locations and organizations.

A deep dive into the comic book universe, including key locations and organizations. Campaign Tools: Tools for the Gamemaster to help set up campaigns, events, and encounters.

Tools for the Gamemaster to help set up campaigns, events, and encounters. Dramatis Personae: Illustrated descriptions and statistics for over 60 key characters from the Invincible universe.

Illustrated descriptions and statistics for over 60 key characters from the Invincible universe. Crisis Mode: Play Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying on your own, without the need for a Gamemaster!

Starter Set

This inexpensively priced Starter Set includes everything you need to jump right into the unique super-powered world of Invincible. Contents:

Fast and brutal super-powered rules based on Free League's acclaimed Year Zero Engine, used in award-winning tabletop RPGs such as Alien The Roleplaying Game.

based on Free League's acclaimed Year Zero Engine, used in award-winning tabletop RPGs such as Alien The Roleplaying Game. The complete three-act introductory adventure Metro Mayhem , in which a deadly nemesis threatens the city with utter destruction.

, in which a deadly nemesis threatens the city with utter destruction. Six pre-generated characters with pre-filled character sheets, including Atom Eve, Rex Splode, Monster Girl, and Invincible himself!

with pre-filled character sheets, including Atom Eve, Rex Splode, Monster Girl, and Invincible himself! A large double-sided action map in format 34 x 22 inches (864 x 558 mm) with one side depicting two key adventure locations and the other a wide city downtown area.

in format 34 x 22 inches (864 x 558 mm) with one side depicting two key adventure locations and the other a wide city downtown area. Illustrated cardboard action tokens and standees for heroes and their adversaries.

for heroes and their adversaries. A deck of custom cards for drawing the initiative and providing cues for social scenes.

for drawing the initiative and providing cues for social scenes. Ten engraved custom six-sided dice designed specifically for Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying.

GM Screen

A sturdy deluxe Gamemaster Screen for Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying in format 25.5 x 11 inches (648 x 279 mm). It features beautiful artwork on the outside and a host of useful tables and important information on the inside, while keeping the GM's plans hidden from the eyes of inquisitive players.

Custom Dice

A custom dice set for Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying, including 10 engraved dice designed specifically for the game.

Power Cards

A deck of stylish and useful custom cards describing all of the powers listed in the Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying core rulebook, sparing you needless page-flipping at the table. A few common powers even have duplicate cards.

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