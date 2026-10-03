Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: invincible, Invincible VS, Quarter Up

Invincible VS: Angstrom Levy Becomes The Latest DLC Character

Invincible VS revealed the latest DLC character on the way, as the unhinged multiversal traveler Angstrom Levy is on the way.

Article Summary Invincible VS adds Angstrom Levy as the first Season Two DLC fighter, bringing his multiversal chaos to the roster.

Players can try Angstrom Levy at Evo France from October 10-12 ahead of his full Invincible VS release on October 13.

Angstrom Levy is a zoning-focused Invincible VS character who uses portals, traps and orbs to control every fight.

The DLC draws on Levy’s comic-book origin, turning his fractured multiverse mind and revenge quest into gameplay.

Skybound Entertainment and Quarter Up revealed the latest DLC character being added to Invincible VS, as they kick off Season Two's character list with Angstrom Levy. One of the more deranged and unhinged characters in all of the comics, Levy brings with him an array of weapons and knowledge of fights with other versions of the characters we know and love, acting like he's already got the upper hand in every fight. We have mroe details about him below as the character will be playable for the first time at Evo France from October 10-12, eventually being released on October 13.

Angstrom Levy Arrives To Wreak Havoc in Invincible VS

Once a brilliant human capable of traveling across different dimensions, Angstrom Levy's life was forever changed by a horrific accident that left him with a gigantic disfigured brain and the memories of his alternate selves from across the multiverse. Unable to distinguish his own experiences from those of his countless variants, Angstrom's mind slowly fractured. Now consumed by revenge, he blames Invincible for the accident – as well as the crimes committed by his variants in other dimensions – and will stop at nothing to make him pay.

In Invincible VS, Angstrom is a zoning-focused fighter with a strong emphasis on setups and strategy play. His entire kit revolves around creating portals and summoning and commanding his orbs, giving players countless ways to manipulate the battlefield. His portals can be used defensively, offensively and as mobility options, while clever placement can turn them into traps for unsuspecting opponents. With unique interactions between his portals and orbs, Angstrom rewards players who experiment with his abilities and find creative ways to control the fight.

About Invincible VS

Invincible VS is the first major game to bring the Invincible universe to life, drawing from the acclaimed comic series by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. Built from the ground up, the game features beloved characters, iconic locations, and devastating combos in a brutal, tournament-caliber tag-team fighting experience that reflects Quarter Up's commitment to hard-hitting combat and deep respect for the source material.

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