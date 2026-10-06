Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: invincible, Invincible VS

Invincible VS Releases Extensive Look at Angstrom Levy

Ahead of his arrival on the Invincible VS roster, the developers have provided a deep dive video about the insane Angstrom Levy

Article Summary Invincible VS reveals a six-minute Angstrom Levy deep dive, spotlighting his story, powers, and Season Two debut.

Angstrom Levy joins Invincible VS as DLC on October 13, bringing multiverse chaos and a personal grudge against Invincible.

The Invincible VS breakdown shows Angstrom as a zoning fighter built around portals, orb summons, traps, and mobility.

Invincible VS positions Angstrom Levy as a strategic pick, rewarding creative setups, battlefield control, and smart play.

Skybound Entertainment and Quarter Up have decided to educate Invincible VS fans a little about the next DLC character, as they have released a deep dive video looking at Angstrom Levy ahead of Season Two's launch. This is a good six minutes' worth of content showing off the character's backstory, his abilities, the reason he does the things he does, and the possibilities for him in combat. Enjoy the video above as he will arrive as a DLC character on October 13.

Get a Better Look at Angstrom Levy in Invincible VS

Once a brilliant human capable of traveling across different dimensions, Angstrom Levy's life was forever changed by a horrific accident that left him with a gigantic disfigured brain and the memories of his alternate selves from across the multiverse. Unable to distinguish his own experiences from those of his countless variants, Angstrom's mind slowly fractured. Now consumed by revenge, he blames Invincible for the accident – as well as the crimes committed by his variants in other dimensions – and will stop at nothing to make him pay.

In Invincible VS, Angstrom is a zoning-focused fighter with a strong emphasis on setups and strategy play. His entire kit revolves around creating portals and summoning and commanding his orbs, giving players countless ways to manipulate the battlefield. His portals can be used defensively, offensively, and as mobility options, while clever placement can turn them into traps for unsuspecting opponents. With unique interactions between his portals and orbs, Angstrom rewards players who experiment with his abilities and find creative ways to control the fight.

About Invincible VS

Invincible VS is the first major game to bring the Invincible universe to life, drawing from the acclaimed comic series by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. Built from the ground up, the game features beloved characters, iconic locations, and devastating combos in a brutal, tournament-caliber tag-team fighting experience that reflects Quarter Up's commitment to hard-hitting combat and deep respect for the source material.

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