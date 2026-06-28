Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: invincible, Invincible VS, Quarter Up

Invincible VS: The Immortal Arrives On The Roster On June 30

Invincible VS is adding another major character to the roster this week, as The Immortal arrives to fight everyone on June 30.

Article Summary The Immortal joins the Invincible VS roster on June 30, bringing another major DLC fighter to the brutal 3v3 tag game.

A Guardians of the Globe veteran, The Immortal is known for reviving after death and seeking revenge on Omni-Man.

In Invincible VS, The Immortal is a Striker Fighter built for relentless pressure, rushdown combos, and a powerful revive.

Skybound Entertainment and Quarter Up debuted a new trailer and details spotlighting The Immortal’s playstyle and lore.

Skybound Entertainment and Quarter Up have revealed more details and a trailer for the next DLC character coming to Invincible VS, as The Immortal joins the fight. One of the original members of the Guardians of the Globe, the character lives up to his name, as every time he does, he comes back looking for revenge against Omni-Man. Which begs the question: how do you defeat that which cannot be killed? You'll find out when the character arrives on June 30, but until then, enjoy the trailer and more details here.

The Immoral Comes For Constant Revenge

The Immortal's origin is a true mystery, even to himself. Ancient warrior, knight, crusader… the list goes on and on. Over thousands of years, he has lived as countless historical figures and now serves as the leader of the Guardians of the Globe. Gruff, no-nonsense and relentlessly aggressive, he also carries an immense burden of grief, trauma, and loss. As the sole survivor of the original Guardians of the Globe massacre at the hands of Omni-Man, he trusts very few people, with Cecil and Dupli-Kate among the rare exceptions. Possessing powers similar to a Viltrumite's, he never backs down from a fight, even against opponents stronger than himself.

In Invincible VS, The Immortal is a powerful Striker Fighter who excels at applying relentless pressure and closing the distance. He charges forward without hesitation, overwhelming opponents with aggressive combinations before using his revive ability to return to the fight even angrier and even more dangerous than before.

About Invincible VS

Invincible VS is a brutal superhero 3v3 tag fighting game set in the Invincible universe, where you can battle to the death as a team of fan-favorite characters in iconic locations. Unleash bone-breaking combos through fast combat and smart defensive tactics to leave a trail of blood and destruction. Land vicious Super moves and Ultimates to leave your opponents in a mess of blood. Invincible VS features a variety of game modes, including a captivating cinematic story mode with an original narrative from a writer of the animated series. Jump into Arcade and battle with your team, hone your combos in Training mode, and test your skills against the world in competitive and casual multiplayer. Show, comic fans, and fighting game lovers will experience unparalleled heroic brutality, where every earth-shattering blow will leave you feeling… Invincible.

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