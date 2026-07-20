Posted in: Card Games, Games, Jackbox Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Fibbage

Jackbox Games Adapts Fibbage Into a Physical Card Game

Jackbox Games has taken one of its more popular titles, Fibbage, and adapted it into a physical card game that's out now.

Article Summary Jackbox Games has turned Fibbage into a physical card game, bringing the hit bluffing trivia party game to tabletops.

The Fibbage card game supports 3–6 players, letting friends invent fake answers and guess the one real truth.

Designed for ages 14 and up, Fibbage mixes strategy, humor, and fast-paced reveals for parties and game nights.

With 300 unique trivia cards and a $20 price tag, Jackbox's Fibbage card game is available now at retailers.

Jackbox Games has adapted one of its more popular Party Pack titles into a physical card game, as players can now pick up Fibbage. The game where you try to lie to your friends for points over real-world trivia has been a favorite over the years, and now you can play it at home without mobile devices or a game console, as they've developed this version for three to six players. We have more info on this edition below as its available through multiple retailers for $20.

Lie To Your Friends For Points in Fibbage

Experience the laugh-out-loud fun of Jackbox's Fibbage in a brand-new tabletop party game format! You'll cook up fake answers to bizarre trivia questions and try to trick your friends… but one answer is actually true. Truth is stranger than fiction — can you sniff it out? Each round, one player is the Revealer, reads a trivia card aloud, and secretly writes down the real answer. Meanwhile, everyone else invents a believable fake. The answers are shuffled and revealed, and all players vote at the same time for the answer they think is true. Score points for fooling your friends and for correctly guessing the truth!

Perfect for 3–6 players ages 14+, Jackbox's Fibbage bluffing trivia game is great for parties, game nights, and teen or adult gatherings. With 300 unique trivia cards and endless fake answers, no two games are ever the same. Can you outsmart your friends and claim the crown? A fast-paced party game for teens and adults that mixes clever lies, wild facts, and laugh-out-loud reveals. Perfect for game night, parties, and friend groups who love strategy and humor. With 300 unique trivia cards and endless fake answers, no two games of Jackbox's Fibbage ever play the same. The better you know your friends, the harder it gets.

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