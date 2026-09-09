Posted in: Games, Jackbox Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fakin' It XL

Jackbox Games Has Revealed a New Standalone Title: Fakin' It XL

Jackbox Games has taken another one of its games and turned it into a standalone title — Fakin' It XL will arrive later this fall.

Article Summary Jackbox Games is launching Fakin’ It XL as a standalone party game on November 12, expanding one of its fan-favorite hits.

Fakin’ It XL centers on bluffing and interrogation, as one hidden faker tries to survive three rounds without the prompt.

New modes like Emojinal Damage and Thumb Luck add fresh twists, forcing the faker to improvise without full context.

Jackbox Games also adds remote play upgrades and support for up to eight players for bigger, rowdier party sessions.

Jackbox Games has decided to make another one of their popular Party Pack titles into a standalone game, as we're getting Fakin' It XL later this Fall. The hidden identity party game never really got a proper sequel, unless you count the adult version called Fakin' It All Night Long from the Naughty Pack. But it didn't really need one either, as the original has stood the test of time since Party Pack 3. This edition expands on that concept by adding new mechanics, new content, new ways to play across different modes, and more. Enjoy the info from the devs below, as it will launch on November 12.

Fakin' It XL Breaks Out As The Next Jackbox Games Standalone Title

Fakin' It XL is all about lying your way to victory. Each round presents a simple prompt to all players on their phone or device, like "raise your hand if you've ever pretended to like a gift you hated." Everyone is on the same page – except for the faker, who must act as if they've received the same prompt as everyone else. Blend in by bluffing, grilling, and deflecting through three rounds of interrogation to rack up points. Who knew that casting suspicion on others could be so personally rewarding?

New Hijinks-fueling Questions: Emojinal Damage and Thumb Luck mix things up alongside classic Fakin' It question types for maximum friend-deceiving scheming: Emojional Damage challenges players to phrase their answers in the form of an emoji, such as "the emoji for a perfect gift for your boss," while the Faker only has a general category, like "the emoji of an object." Now, can the Faker explain why giving their boss a shoe is a great idea. Thumb Luck asks everyone to weigh in with a quick thumbs up or down on three opinion-worthy items in a row, like "Working from Home" or "Dogs in Costumes". The Faker has to choose without knowing the subject, though—can they justify their support for "Singing Along With Musicals"?

Emojinal Damage and Thumb Luck mix things up alongside classic Fakin' It question types for maximum friend-deceiving scheming: Enhanced Remote Play: New options let your avatar take action for you, so the game works just as well on a video call as it does in your living room.

New options let your avatar take action for you, so the game works just as well on a video call as it does in your living room. XL-sized Parties: Now up to eight players can join the same game, making for the rowdiest Fakin' It sessions ever. Good thing there's plenty of new avatar choices for everyone to choose from, too.

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