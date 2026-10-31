Posted in: Games, Hitman, IO Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Hitman: World Of Assassination, JackSepticEye

Jacksepticeye Joins Hitman World of Assassination As Elusive Target

Hitman World of Assassination has a new interesting Elusive Target added to the game, as Jacksepticeye becomes the latest target.

Article Summary Hitman World of Assassination adds Jacksepticeye as new Elusive Target Finn Colton, aka controversial creator Finnvictus.

Agent 47 heads to Hawke's Bay for a new mission, infiltrating Finn and Friends to expose Colton's deadly secrets.

Season of The Host launches with new challenges, Featured Contracts, Twitch Drop rewards, and returning Elusive Targets.

The Host Pack DLC adds permanent access to new contracts and Jacksepticeye-themed gear, suits, and weapons.

IO Interactive has pulled a cool and interesting choice for the latest Elusive target in Hitman World of Assassination, as Seán "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin has joined the game. The YouTube personality and gamer takes on the role of Finn Colton, also known as Finnvictus, who has created his own little podcast empire behind closed doors, with one or two extra secrets that have put him on the list. The character has been dropped into the game for the latest mission, as well as being used as part of the latest seasonal content, and a special DLC pack has been added for those who wish to go the extra mile. We have more details from the developers below, as the content is available right now.

Take Out Finn Colton in Hitman World of Assassination

In this latest mission, Agent 47 sets his sights on Finn Colton, better known by his online handle Finnvictus, a popular, controversial, and now very wealthy content creator. The former children's television star is regularly criticized for exploitative contracts that push his employees to their limits. 47's client is a relative of one such content creator, who disappeared after signing a contract with the Finnvictus team. The evidence points to her murder, and to Colton as the perpetrator – but due to his wealth and influence, justice has proved difficult to secure.

Colton is secretive and paranoid, spending most of his time at his remote content complex in Hawke's Bay, New Zealand, where a camera setup livestreams every aspect of his life 24/7. To get inside, the client has secured Agent 47 a guest spot on the Finn and Friends podcast, under the alias of "thought leader" Tobias Rieper. There are eyes everywhere, and 47 must make sure they do not see him. To play the Elusive Target mission featuring The Host, players need to have access to the Hawke's Bay location.

The mission delivers a brand-new character and an all-new storyline set in Hawke's Bay, marking Jacksepticeye's debut in the World of Assassination. Seán McLoughlin lends both his likeness and voice to Finn Colton, bringing his unmistakable energy and personality to Agent 47's world. What follows is a darkly comic exploration of Colton's bizarre content empire. Much like 47, Colton is a man who must wear many masks to earn his living, but while 47 is at peace with being "nothing" underneath his disguises, Colton is not.

Season of The Host

A brand-new roadmap kicks off today, bringing fresh and returning content for players to enjoy: The Host Elusive Target & Special Assignment, a new challenge, new Featured Contracts, a new Twitch Drop, and the return of the Elusive Targets The Pharmacist, The Warlord, and The Entertainer, alongside an IOI Account Reward, a complete slate of assignments for Agent 47 to take on.

Alongside the Elusive Target, The Host Assignment offers players a new Special Assignment that includes five challenges, featuring Jacksepticeye as Finn Colton, while the new "Like Mist" challenge rewards players with The Vampire Magician Suit. Returning Elusive Targets will also send Agent 47 back to Paris for The Pharmacist, Bangkok for The Warlord, and Marrakesh for The Entertainer. Meanwhile, the new Twitch Drop offers up the Royal Purple Banana, and players who play The Host with an IOI Account will unlock The Hijacker Duck. A new batch of Featured Contracts rounds out the season.

The Host Pack

The Host Pack, a brand new DLC pack themed after the latest Elusive Target, will also be available on all platforms. Including both The Collab Arcade contract and The Host Assignment, The Host Pack brings even more playable content, making Jacksepticeye's introduction to the World of Assassination even more special. The Host Pack includes:

Permanent Access to The Collab – An Arcade contract featuring The Host Elusive Target

Permanent Access to The Host Assignment – The Special Assignment contract featuring Jacksepticeye as Finn Colton

The Thought Leader Suit with Gloves

The Persona "Suit"

Demon Dakota 12G

DXTR PlayFactory Controller

Creator Soundboard

Kwineeny Collectible

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