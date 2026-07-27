Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: jay and silent bob, Jay and Silent Bob's Joint Venture, SDCC 2026

Jay and Silent Bob's Joint Venture Game Announced at SDCC 2026

Start farming a different kind of green in Jay and Silent Bob's Joint Venture, set to come out on PC via Steam sometime in 2027.

Article Summary Jay and Silent Bob's Joint Venture was announced at SDCC 2026, with the cozy weed farming sim set for Steam in 2027.

Kevin Smith teams with Starworks Studios and Nitrate Games for a Jay and Silent Bob game set in the View Askewniverse.

Grow, breed, and experiment with wild cannabis strains while building a backyard operation and upgrading your setup.

Visit Leonardo landmarks, meet familiar Kevin Smith characters, and enjoy a relaxed sim packed with jokes and missions.

In what feels like the most fitting simulation game for the characters, we found out that Jay and Silent Bob are getting into the farming business. Starworks Studios and Nitrate Games revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 that they are working with filmmaker Kevin Smith to release Jay and Silent Bob's Joint Venture, a farming sim where you're growing a different kind of greens in your backyard, with all the tropes of a farming simulator you could expect. Only with a View Askewniverse take on everything, and featuring multiple characters from across the various films and projects. We have more details on the game and a trailer here, as it will be released on PC via Steam sometime in 2027.

This Job Is Lit! Jay and Silent Bob's Joint Venture Arrives in 2027

Go into business with Jay and Silent Bob! Armed with some old tools, a handful of seeds, and a couple of questionable business partners, you'll turn a trashed yard into a thriving weed business. Get your hands dirty doing things the way they used to be done before corporate cannabis moved to town – slinging dank dimes outside the Quick Stop! A zero-stress, cozy farming sim with a foul-mouthed twist. No fail states, high-pressure circumstances, or lame in-app purchases, just creativity, exploration, and good vibes. And a lot of jokes about dicks. And other jokes too. But a lot of dick ones. This cozy game is lit.

Jay and Silent Bob Are Your Guides: Jay and Bob will teach you the ins and outs of what they do (not like that, you pervert) as they guide you through their wild, weed-filled world.

Jay and Bob will teach you the ins and outs of what they do (not like that, you pervert) as they guide you through their wild, weed-filled world. Grow and Breed Legendary Strains: Grow and experiment with novel weed strains that have off-the-wall effects. Crossbreed plants to discover new genetics and build a super dope collection of dope that you can use to help your friends around town (or smite their enemies!).

Grow and experiment with novel weed strains that have off-the-wall effects. Crossbreed plants to discover new genetics and build a super dope collection of dope that you can use to help your friends around town (or smite their enemies!). Build Your Dream Grow Operation: Optimize your operation with different buildings and tools. Customize and upgrade your pad into a place that you're proud to call your own.

Optimize your operation with different buildings and tools. Customize and upgrade your pad into a place that you're proud to call your own. Chill With Your Favorite Kevin Smith Characters: The dozens of characters in town have unique dialogue and missions based on how deep your friendship is. As you grow your operation, you'll make new friends, meet new enemies, uncover wild story beats, discover hidden Easter Eggs, and do a lot of hanging out.

The dozens of characters in town have unique dialogue and missions based on how deep your friendship is. As you grow your operation, you'll make new friends, meet new enemies, uncover wild story beats, discover hidden Easter Eggs, and do a lot of hanging out. Experience the Best of Leonardo, NJ!: Chill in classic locations like the Quick Stop, RST Video, Mooby's, and the Mall. Explore the map, gather resources, discover new growing habitats, and track down surprises across town.

Chill in classic locations like the Quick Stop, RST Video, Mooby's, and the Mall. Explore the map, gather resources, discover new growing habitats, and track down surprises across town. Unwind With a Relaxing Dumpster Dive: The dumpsters of Leonardo are filled to the brim with all sorts of useful things you can find. Dust off the ol' fishing rod and see what the freegan lifestyle can do for you and your farm!

The dumpsters of Leonardo are filled to the brim with all sorts of useful things you can find. Dust off the ol' fishing rod and see what the freegan lifestyle can do for you and your farm! Play at Your Own Pace: Everything you can do in Joint Venture is designed to be approachable while letting you experiment and play your own way. Whether you're chasing the perfect strain, decorating your pad, helping your friends unwind, or simply watching your garden grow, Joint Venture rewards curiosity without punishing mistakes.

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