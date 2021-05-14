Jeff Leach Issues Public Statement Addressing Previous Comments

This afternoon, Jeff Leach issued a statement through his law firm addressing his previous comments and behavior. If you're not familiar with the situation, Leach made several misogynistic comments that took place a few years ago, which have resurfaced online and started making the rounds on social media. Prompting both Activision and Facebook Gaming to cut ties to the voice actor, who played Ghost in the reboot of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare. Up until now, Leach has been sharing messages of support on his Twitter feed, but it wasn't until this afternoon he decided to officially make comment on what's taken place over the past week.

You can read the entire statement, below, but the short version is he has apologized for his behavior and is promising to be transparent in the future. His law firm also released previous videos of him apologizing for these comments in the past on Facebook and YouTube. Where this takes him and his career going forward is uncertain, and as of the time we're posting this article, his response has received mixed feedback.