Jessie & James To Remain In Pokémon GO Through February 2021

Niantic has offered an update on the current availability of Jessie and James battles in Pokémon GO. Here, you can read the full update on when, exactly, the Team Rocket dynamic duo and their Meowth balloon will leave Pokémon GO. Let's get into it.

Through several YouTube creators and Pokémon websites that Niantic has a history of partnering with, it has been announced that:

Jessie and James will remain in Pokémon GO until the end of February 2021, essentially remaining for the rest of the Season of Celebration. It is expected, but not specified, that the duo will continue to feature Shadow Pinsir and Shadow Scyther as their encounters.

Until December 21st at 10 PM local time, Jessie and James will be boosted in Pokémon GO. And yes, that means that they are currently boosted. Many have taken to social media with feedback that the duo is quite a rare encounter, but keep in mind how infrequently they appeared during their initial feature. Generally, one would be lucky to have two Jessie and James battles in a single week. Now, while still rarer than a standard Team GO Rocket Grunt balloon, the Meowth balloon is currently highly boosted compared to the first run.

As already mentioned, Jessie and James encounters will be appearing much more frequently on December 25th. Yep, get ready for those Christmas Day battles with the perpetual Pikachu poachers.

Also, the last we heard of Giovanni was that he would be gone until January 2021 at least. Does that mean that we can expect new Team GO Rocket research at the beginning of 2021? Perhaps! It has been quite some time, too, since we have seen a switch in the Shiny Shadows available from the Team GO Rocket leaders so, when new Research does come, it is likely that we'll also see a change to those line-ups.