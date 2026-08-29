Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Joe & Mac

Joe & Mac Retro Collection Officially Arrives on October 29

One of the most beloved platforming titles from the '90s is getting its own retro set, as the Joe & Mac Retro Collection will release on October 29.

Article Summary Joe & Mac Retro Collection launches October 29, bringing the classic caveman platforming series back in one package.

Play three Joe & Mac games: Joe & Mac Caveman Ninja, Congo's Caper, and Lost in the Tropics.

Joe & Mac Retro Collection adds rewind, save states, CRT filter, custom frames, and an exclusive Boss Rush mode.

Physical Joe & Mac editions include the Rock Edition and a limited Deluxe Edition with extra collectible bonuses.

Red Art Games has brought back one of the most beloved platforming titles from the '90s in a new collection, as the Joe & Mac Retro Collection is coming out on October 29. The title will bring back three classic games from the series, both the Super Nintendo console versions and the uncensored Japanese versions, along with several new features to give them some modern spice. As well as the physical Rock Edition being sold through the brand's website, which comes with several bonus items. We have all the details for you here, along with the latest trailer.

Return to Caveman Adventures With The Joe & Mac Retro Collection

For the first time, three legendary adventures from the Joe & Mac universe are united in a single collection. Step back in time and join your favorite cavemen in their wildest escapades through jungle mayhem, fighting dinos, and stone-age fun. Three full games, one epic Stone Age experience. Whether you are a nostalgic fan or a curious newcomer, this collection is your ticket to relive or discover the colorful chaos of Joe & Mac.

Joe & Mac Caveman Ninja: The original arcade hit that started it all. Rescue the village's women from a gang of Neanderthals and face off against deadly dinos.

The original arcade hit that started it all. Rescue the village's women from a gang of Neanderthals and face off against deadly dinos. Congo's Caper: A wacky spin-off full of high-flying action, mischievous monkeys, and even more prehistoric madness.

A wacky spin-off full of high-flying action, mischievous monkeys, and even more prehistoric madness. Joe & Mac Lost in the Tropics: A tropical sequel where our heroes get new weapons, face new enemies, and must defend the Tiki Village

Get ready to experience Joe & Mac like never before! With a whole suite of fresh features, your prehistoric journey just got smoother, sharper, and more fun than ever. Whether you're reliving the classic games or playing for the first time, these features ensure your Joe & Mac adventure is as fun and accessible as ever. Time to step back into the wild with a little extra help from modern tech.

Rewind : Missed a jump or made a wrong move? No worries, rewind time, get back into action. Just like in the good old days, but with a modern twist!

: Missed a jump or made a wrong move? No worries, rewind time, get back into action. Just like in the good old days, but with a modern twist! Savestate : Never lose your progress again! Save your game at any point and pick up right where you left off, no matter how many dino battles you've survived.

: Never lose your progress again! Save your game at any point and pick up right where you left off, no matter how many dino battles you've survived. CRT Filter : For the true retro experience, turn on the CRT filter and enjoy the authentic old-school vibes, complete with that pixel-perfect charm and grainy goodness

: For the true retro experience, turn on the CRT filter and enjoy the authentic old-school vibes, complete with that pixel-perfect charm and grainy goodness Custom Frames : Personalize your adventure! Choose from a variety of custom frames to make your Stone Age experience feel uniquely yours.

: Personalize your adventure! Choose from a variety of custom frames to make your Stone Age experience feel uniquely yours. "Boss Rush" mode: A new game mode exclusive to the Collection: prepare yourself to face bosses from each of the three games in the compilation one after the other, and challenge yourself to defeat them all as fast as you can!

The Joe & Mac Retro Collection Rock Edition

Copy of the game

Retro-inspired box

Acrylic stand

3-badge set

Sticker sheet

Double-sided poster

Instruction manual

Sticker sheet (RedArtGames.com exclusive)

The Joe & Mac Retro Collection Deluxe Edition (500 PEGI-rated copies per platform, RedArtGames.com exclusive)

Copy of the game with a reversible cover

Exclusive sleeve featuring alternate cover art

Instruction manual

Sticker sheet

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